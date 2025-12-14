Saphala Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious in Hinduism. It is believed that observing a fast and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps remove life’s difficulties and brings blessings of success and rajyoga. Devotees observe this vrat with the hope of achieving progress, prosperity, and positive transformation.

According to scriptures, among the 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year, Saphala Ekadashi is known for granting special fruits. Religious beliefs suggest that fasting on this day helps complete unfinished tasks and fills life with positive energy.

Date And Auspicious Timings

The Ekadashi tithi of Saphala Ekadashi will begin on December 14 at 6:49 pm and end on December 15 at 9:19 pm. As per Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on December 15.

Auspicious Muhurats For Worship

Performing puja and taking the vow during auspicious timings is considered especially rewarding.

Brahma Muhurat: 5:17 am to 6:12 am

5:17 am to 6:12 am Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 am to 12:37 pm

Worshipping Lord Vishnu during these periods is believed to yield enhanced spiritual benefits.

Favourable Nakshatra And Yog

On Saphala Ekadashi, a favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras is formed. Worship performed during this time is said to invite the immense grace of Lord Vishnu, bringing wealth, comfort, and success.

Chitra Nakshatra: Till 11:09 am

Till 11:09 am Shobhan Yoga: Till 12:31 pm

Offerings To Lord Vishnu

Offering bhog to Lord Vishnu on Saphala Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious. Panchamrit is especially recommended, as it is believed to please Shri Hari quickly. Additionally, offering a sattvik panjiri prepared with coriander seeds and dry fruits is said to bring special benefits.

According to religious beliefs, these offerings help increase wealth and prosperity while providing relief from debts and illnesses. Astrological traditions also state that offering only bananas to Lord Vishnu during the Ekadashi fast can remove all obstacles and hardships from life.

Offering besan ladoos is believed to strengthen Guru in the horoscope and bless devotees with happiness related to children. In the evening, jaggery and roasted gram can also be offered. Presenting yellow barfi along with tulsi leaves is said to please Lord Vishnu in a special way.

Observing Saphala Ekadashi with devotion, discipline, and faith is believed to open the doors to success, peace, and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]