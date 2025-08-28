Pitru Paksha 2025: Significance, Dates For Shradh Rituals, And All You Need To Know

The period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition as it is dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and conclude on September 21, observed as Sarvapitri Amavasya. During this period, rituals such as Shradh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan are performed to bring peace and contentment to the souls of departed ancestors.

Significance Of Pitru Paksha

Hindus believe that during Pitru Paksha, the ancestors descend to the earthly realm and expect respect, food, and water offerings from their descendants. By performing Shradh rituals, families seek to honor their forefathers, who in return are believed to bless the family with happiness, prosperity, health, and peace. Pilgrimages to sacred places such as Gaya and riverbanks for rituals like Tarpan, Pind Daan, and charity are common during this time.

For those ancestors whose exact date of death (tithi) is known, Shradh is performed on the corresponding date. In cases where the date is unknown, rituals are performed on Sarvapitri Amavasya.

Important Dates For Shradh Rituals

Here is the complete calendar for Shradh observances in 2025:

Purnima Shradh: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Pratipada Shradh: Monday, September 8, 2025

Dwitiya Shradh: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Panchami Shradh / Maha Bharani: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Shashthi Shradh: Friday, September 12, 2025

Saptami Shradh: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Ashtami Shradh: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Navami Shradh: Monday, September 15, 2025

Dashami Shradh: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Ekadashi Shradh: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Dwadashi Shradh: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Trayodashi / Magha Shradh: Friday, September 19, 2025

Chaturdashi Shradh: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Sarvapitri Amavasya / Universal Shradh: Sunday, September 21, 2025