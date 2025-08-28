Pitru Paksha 2025: Significance, Dates For Shradh Rituals, And All You Need To Know
The period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh Paksha is considered highly significant in Hindu tradition as it is dedicated to paying homage to ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and conclude on September 21, observed as Sarvapitri Amavasya. During this period, rituals such as Shradh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan are performed to bring peace and contentment to the souls of departed ancestors.
Significance Of Pitru Paksha
Hindus believe that during Pitru Paksha, the ancestors descend to the earthly realm and expect respect, food, and water offerings from their descendants. By performing Shradh rituals, families seek to honor their forefathers, who in return are believed to bless the family with happiness, prosperity, health, and peace. Pilgrimages to sacred places such as Gaya and riverbanks for rituals like Tarpan, Pind Daan, and charity are common during this time.
For those ancestors whose exact date of death (tithi) is known, Shradh is performed on the corresponding date. In cases where the date is unknown, rituals are performed on Sarvapitri Amavasya.
Important Dates For Shradh Rituals
Here is the complete calendar for Shradh observances in 2025:
- Purnima Shradh: Sunday, September 7, 2025
- Pratipada Shradh: Monday, September 8, 2025
- Dwitiya Shradh: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Panchami Shradh / Maha Bharani: Thursday, September 11, 2025
- Shashthi Shradh: Friday, September 12, 2025
- Saptami Shradh: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Ashtami Shradh: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Navami Shradh: Monday, September 15, 2025
- Dashami Shradh: Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Ekadashi Shradh: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
- Dwadashi Shradh: Thursday, September 18, 2025
- Trayodashi / Magha Shradh: Friday, September 19, 2025
- Chaturdashi Shradh: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Sarvapitri Amavasya / Universal Shradh: Sunday, September 21, 2025
