Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPitru Paksh 2025: Significance Of Kutup Kaal And Why Shraddh Should Be Performed During This Time

Pitru Paksh 2025: Significance Of Kutup Kaal And Why Shraddh Should Be Performed During This Time

Kutup Kaal is considered the most auspicious time to perform Shraddh rituals for ancestors. Know what Kutup Kaal is, its timing, and why Shraddh should not be done in the morning or evening.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh is a sacred period dedicated to paying homage to one’s ancestors. During these days, Shraddh rituals are performed to repay ancestral debts and seek blessings for peace and prosperity. Scriptures mention specific timings for these rituals, with Kutup Kaal considered the most auspicious. Performing Shraddh at this time ensures that offerings reach the ancestors in the right manner. But what exactly is Kutup Kaal, and why is it regarded as so important? Let’s understand.

ALSO READ: Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025: Significance Of Shraddh Rituals During Pitru Paksh

What Is Kutup Kaal?

According to Hindu scriptures, Shraddh rituals bear fruit only when performed at the correct time. Kutup Kaal is regarded as the most appropriate muhurat, falling during the eighth part of the day. It usually occurs between 11:30 am and 12:42 pm. This period is considered highly auspicious because it is believed that at this time, the ancestors face westward, making it easier for them to accept the offerings with devotion.

Why Is Afternoon Time Best For Shraddh?

The Purans explain that offerings made during Shraddh reach ancestors through the energy of the Sun. Interestingly, one of the names of the Sun is also ‘Pitru’. Since the Sun is at its strongest during midday, this time allows offerings to be received smoothly by the departed souls. Hence, afternoon is regarded as the best time to perform these rituals.

What Happens If Shraddh Is Not Performed In Kutup Kaal?

It is believed that Shraddh done outside Kutup Kaal remains incomplete. If rituals are missed during this auspicious muhurat, the souls of the ancestors return unsatisfied. As a result, it is said that family members may face difficulties, obstacles, or unrest in their lives.

Why Not Perform Shraddh In Morning Or Evening?

Religious texts clearly state that morning is meant for the worship of deities, and the rituals of gods and ancestors should not be performed together. On the other hand, evening is associated with negative energies and demonic forces, making it unsuitable for Shraddh. This is why the midday period, particularly Kutup Kaal, is given the highest importance.

By understanding and following these traditions, devotees ensure that their ancestors are honoured in the correct way, bringing peace to the departed souls and harmony to the family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha 2025 Kutup Kaal Significance Shradh Rituals Time
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget