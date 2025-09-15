Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh is a sacred period dedicated to paying homage to one’s ancestors. During these days, Shraddh rituals are performed to repay ancestral debts and seek blessings for peace and prosperity. Scriptures mention specific timings for these rituals, with Kutup Kaal considered the most auspicious. Performing Shraddh at this time ensures that offerings reach the ancestors in the right manner. But what exactly is Kutup Kaal, and why is it regarded as so important? Let’s understand.

What Is Kutup Kaal?

According to Hindu scriptures, Shraddh rituals bear fruit only when performed at the correct time. Kutup Kaal is regarded as the most appropriate muhurat, falling during the eighth part of the day. It usually occurs between 11:30 am and 12:42 pm. This period is considered highly auspicious because it is believed that at this time, the ancestors face westward, making it easier for them to accept the offerings with devotion.

Why Is Afternoon Time Best For Shraddh?

The Purans explain that offerings made during Shraddh reach ancestors through the energy of the Sun. Interestingly, one of the names of the Sun is also ‘Pitru’. Since the Sun is at its strongest during midday, this time allows offerings to be received smoothly by the departed souls. Hence, afternoon is regarded as the best time to perform these rituals.

What Happens If Shraddh Is Not Performed In Kutup Kaal?

It is believed that Shraddh done outside Kutup Kaal remains incomplete. If rituals are missed during this auspicious muhurat, the souls of the ancestors return unsatisfied. As a result, it is said that family members may face difficulties, obstacles, or unrest in their lives.

Why Not Perform Shraddh In Morning Or Evening?

Religious texts clearly state that morning is meant for the worship of deities, and the rituals of gods and ancestors should not be performed together. On the other hand, evening is associated with negative energies and demonic forces, making it unsuitable for Shraddh. This is why the midday period, particularly Kutup Kaal, is given the highest importance.

By understanding and following these traditions, devotees ensure that their ancestors are honoured in the correct way, bringing peace to the departed souls and harmony to the family.