Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025: Significance Of Shraddh Rituals During Pitru Paksh

Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025 falls on 20 September during Pitru Paksha. Know why shraddh is performed for untimely deaths on this day and why it is avoided for natural deaths.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025: Pitru Paksh is a sacred period in the Hindu calendar when families honour their ancestors through shraddh rituals. Scriptures emphasise that offering prayers to ancestors ensures blessings in the form of nourishment, health, strength, and prosperity. Yet, not all tithis are observed the same way. Among them, Ghayal Chaturdashi holds a unique place.

This year, Ghayal Chaturdashi will be observed on 20 September 2025, and it comes with specific guidelines about who should be remembered on this day.

When Is Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025 Observed?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi date of Pitru Paksh is reserved for ancestors who met with untimely or unnatural deaths. The Mahabharata mentions that shraddh on this date is meant for those who lost their lives in accidents, battles, suicides, or homicides. For such souls, the rituals bring peace and release.

However, for those who passed away naturally, shraddh on this day is discouraged. Instead, their rituals are best performed on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, which concludes Pitru Paksh.

Why Is Shraddh Avoided For Natural Deaths On Chaturdashi?

In the Anushasan Parv of the Mahabharat, Bhishma Pitamah explains to Yudhishthir that performing shraddh for naturally departed ancestors on Chaturdashi can lead to difficulties. These may include disputes in the family, marital separation, and even inauspicious results such as the birth of unworthy children.

Thus, only the shraddh of those who faced premature death should be conducted on this date.

What Happens If Shraddh For Untimely Deaths Is Ignored?

The Garud Puran highlights that those who meet an untimely death leave their lifespan incomplete, causing their souls to remain restless. Without proper rituals, such souls may wander in lower realms like pret or pishach yoni. They also tend to cause distress to their descendants, hoping to draw attention for liberation.

By performing shraddh on Ghayal Chaturdashi, families not only bring peace to such souls but also protect future generations from difficulties.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksh 2025 Ghayal Chaturdashi 2025 Pitru Paksha Shradh
