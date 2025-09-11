Pitru Paksha began on September 7 and will conclude on September 21, 2025. The 15-day period holds special significance for performing rituals such as Shradh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan in honor of ancestors. It is believed that through these rituals, ancestors attain peace and liberation, while families receive their blessings.

Among the various observances of Pitru Paksha is Navami Shradh, also known as Matru Navami Shradh. This year, it will be performed on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Matru Navami Shradh Muhurat

On September 15, the auspicious Kutup Muhurat will last from 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM, considered highly favorable for Shradh and Tarpan. Along with this, families may also perform rituals during the following periods:

Rohin Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 01:30 PM

12:41 PM to 01:30 PM Aparahna Kaal: 01:30 PM to 03:58 PM

Significance Of Matru Navami Shradh

Matru Navami Shradh is dedicated to deceased women of the family. On this day, rituals can be performed for mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, wives, or any female member who has passed away. If the exact death anniversary is unknown, their Shradh can be observed on Matru Navami.

Additionally, those ancestors who passed away on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of any month are also remembered on this occasion. The ritual serves as a tribute to departed women in the family and is believed to bring the blessings of Matrushakti, ensuring prosperity, peace, and well-being in the household.

