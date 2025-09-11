Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Matru Navami Shradh 2025: Know Date, Significance, And All About The Navami Shradh Of Pitru Paksh

Matru Navami Shraddh holds deep spiritual importance during Pitru Paksha, honouring departed women ancestors and invoking blessings of peace, prosperity, and family well-being.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
Pitru Paksha began on September 7 and will conclude on September 21, 2025. The 15-day period holds special significance for performing rituals such as Shradh, Pind Daan, and Tarpan in honor of ancestors. It is believed that through these rituals, ancestors attain peace and liberation, while families receive their blessings.

Among the various observances of Pitru Paksha is Navami Shradh, also known as Matru Navami Shradh. This year, it will be performed on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Matru Navami Shradh Muhurat

On September 15, the auspicious Kutup Muhurat will last from 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM, considered highly favorable for Shradh and Tarpan. Along with this, families may also perform rituals during the following periods:

  • Rohin Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 01:30 PM
  • Aparahna Kaal: 01:30 PM to 03:58 PM

Significance Of Matru Navami Shradh

Matru Navami Shradh is dedicated to deceased women of the family. On this day, rituals can be performed for mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, wives, or any female member who has passed away. If the exact death anniversary is unknown, their Shradh can be observed on Matru Navami.

Additionally, those ancestors who passed away on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of any month are also remembered on this occasion. The ritual serves as a tribute to departed women in the family and is believed to bring the blessings of Matrushakti, ensuring prosperity, peace, and well-being in the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:28 AM (IST)
