Pitru Paksh 2025 — Auspicious Muhurat To Purchase Vehicle Before And After Shraddh

HomeReligionPitru Paksh 2025 — Auspicious Muhurat To Purchase Vehicle Before And After Shraddh

Pitru Paksh 2025 begins on 7 September. Know the auspicious muhurat to book or purchase a vehicle before and after Shraddh for prosperity and success.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pitru Paksh 2025: Buying a vehicle is not just a material aspiration for many families, but also a sacred milestone. In Hindu tradition, just as auspicious muhurats are observed for housewarming or marriage, choosing the right time to buy a vehicle is equally important. It is believed that purchasing during a favourable time invites prosperity, success, and safety for the owner. With Pitru Paksh beginning in September 2025, devotees are keen to know which dates are suitable for vehicle bookings and purchases.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2025: Significance, Dates For Shradh Rituals, And All You Need To Know

Vehicle Purchase Before Pitru Paksh 2025

Pitru Paksh, a 16-day period dedicated to ancestral rituals, will start on 7 September 2025 and end on 21 September 2025. During this time, buying vehicles, houses, or performing other auspicious activities is avoided. However, before this period begins, an auspicious muhurat falls on 5 September 2025, Friday, which is also celebrated as Onam and Shukra Pradosh Vrat.

Favourable Time: 5 September, 6:01 AM – 6 September, 3:12 AM.

This is considered highly auspicious for booking or purchasing a vehicle.

Auspicious Muhurat After Pitru Paksh 2025

Once Shraddh ends, new opportunities for auspicious beginnings open. For vehicle purchases, the following timings are considered ideal:

  • 24 September 2025: 6:10 AM – 25 September, 6:11 AM.
  • 25 September 2025: 6:11 AM – 7:06 AM.

Astrologers suggest avoiding Rahu Kaal and Amavasya while making such purchases.

Best Days For Vehicle Purchases

According to astrology, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday are most favourable for buying a vehicle. It is also advised to perform a proper vehicle puja before driving it for the first time, ensuring blessings of protection and prosperity.

This engaging religious-astrological guide ensures readers understand why Pitru Paksh is avoided for purchases and highlights the exact dates they can plan vehicle buying in 2025.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 09:26 AM (IST)
