Paush Month 2025 Begins On 5 December; Know Significance, Rituals And Full List Of Festivals

Paush Month 2025: Paush Month, the tenth month of the Hindu calendar, will begin on 5 December 2025 and conclude on 3 January 2026. Falling between the winter months of Margashirsh and Magh, this period is deeply associated with the worship of Surya Dev. Scriptures highlight Paush as a spiritually powerful month where devotion, discipline and charity bring strength, clarity and well-being.

ALSO READ: Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

Significance Of Paush Month

According to the Skanda Purana, those who worship Surya Dev and observe fasts on the Shukla and Krishna Paksh Saptami during Paush receive freedom from ailments and progress in life. Surya Dev, one of the Panchadev and the only deity visible directly to human eyes, is believed to remove darkness and strengthen resilience when worshipped sincerely in this month.

During Paush, the Sun transits through Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi), which is why auspicious ceremonies are generally avoided. However, spiritually, the month is considered extremely beneficial for prayers, charity and personal discipline.

What To Donate In Paush Month

Charity is highly emphasised during Paush. Ideal donations include:

Blankets and warm clothes

Grains and essential food items

Shoes and slippers

Money or cooked meals

Jaggery and black sesame seeds

Giving warmth and nourishment during winter is believed to bring divine blessings.

What To Eat In Paush Month

Since Paush coincides with peak winter, foods that generate heat and improve immunity are recommended. You should include:

Sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts

Seasonal winter vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek and bathua

These foods help maintain warmth and support overall health.

What To Do During Paush Month

Across the month, devotees are encouraged to:

Perform daily worship of Surya Dev

Chant “Om Suryaya Namah”, “Om Khagaya Namah”, and “Om Bhaskaraya Namah”

Recite “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” every day

Read the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita or other sacred texts

Bathe with water from sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna

These practices are considered spiritually uplifting and purifying.

Paush Month 2025: Important Fasts And Festivals

5 December 2025 – Paush Month begins

Paush Month begins 7 December 2025 – Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi

Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi 15 December 2025 – Saphala Ekadashi

Saphala Ekadashi 16 December 2025 – Dhanu Sankranti

Dhanu Sankranti 17 December 2025 – Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat 19 December 2025 – Paush Amavasya

Paush Amavasya 24 December 2025 – Vinayak Chaturthi

Vinayak Chaturthi 27 December 2025 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 30 December 2025 – Paush Putrada Ekadashi

Paush Putrada Ekadashi 31 December 2025 – Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 3 January 2026 – Paush Purnima Vrat