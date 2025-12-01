Paush Month 2025 Begins On 5 December; Know Significance, Rituals And Full List Of Festivals
Paush Month 2025 begins on 5 December. Know its spiritual significance, key rituals, what to eat, what to donate, and the full list of important fasts and festivals.
Paush Month 2025: Paush Month, the tenth month of the Hindu calendar, will begin on 5 December 2025 and conclude on 3 January 2026. Falling between the winter months of Margashirsh and Magh, this period is deeply associated with the worship of Surya Dev. Scriptures highlight Paush as a spiritually powerful month where devotion, discipline and charity bring strength, clarity and well-being.
Significance Of Paush Month
According to the Skanda Purana, those who worship Surya Dev and observe fasts on the Shukla and Krishna Paksh Saptami during Paush receive freedom from ailments and progress in life. Surya Dev, one of the Panchadev and the only deity visible directly to human eyes, is believed to remove darkness and strengthen resilience when worshipped sincerely in this month.
During Paush, the Sun transits through Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi), which is why auspicious ceremonies are generally avoided. However, spiritually, the month is considered extremely beneficial for prayers, charity and personal discipline.
What To Donate In Paush Month
Charity is highly emphasised during Paush. Ideal donations include:
- Blankets and warm clothes
- Grains and essential food items
- Shoes and slippers
- Money or cooked meals
- Jaggery and black sesame seeds
Giving warmth and nourishment during winter is believed to bring divine blessings.
What To Eat In Paush Month
Since Paush coincides with peak winter, foods that generate heat and improve immunity are recommended. You should include:
- Sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts
- Seasonal winter vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek and bathua
These foods help maintain warmth and support overall health.
What To Do During Paush Month
Across the month, devotees are encouraged to:
- Perform daily worship of Surya Dev
- Chant “Om Suryaya Namah”, “Om Khagaya Namah”, and “Om Bhaskaraya Namah”
- Recite “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” every day
- Read the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita or other sacred texts
- Bathe with water from sacred rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna
These practices are considered spiritually uplifting and purifying.
Paush Month 2025: Important Fasts And Festivals
- 5 December 2025 – Paush Month begins
- 7 December 2025 – Akhurath Sankashti Chaturthi
- 15 December 2025 – Saphala Ekadashi
- 16 December 2025 – Dhanu Sankranti
- 17 December 2025 – Pradosh Vrat
- 19 December 2025 – Paush Amavasya
- 24 December 2025 – Vinayak Chaturthi
- 27 December 2025 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
- 30 December 2025 – Paush Putrada Ekadashi
- 31 December 2025 – Vaikuntha Ekadashi
- 3 January 2026 – Paush Purnima Vrat
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]