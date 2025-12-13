Paush Amavasya 2025: Paush Amavasya is not merely an astronomical occurrence but a deeply sacred moment in Indian spiritual tradition. It symbolises introspection, ancestral remembrance, ritual purity, and spiritual cleansing. The Amavasya of the Paush month holds special importance as it is considered a short Pitru Paksha, making it an extremely auspicious day to honour ancestors, perform sacred offerings, and seek divine blessings. Devotees believe that on this day, ancestral souls visit the earthly realm, making rituals performed on Paush Amavasya especially fruitful.

Paush Amavasya 2025: Date And Muhurat

Paush Amavasya will begin on 19 December at 4:59 AM and conclude on 20 December at 7:12 AM.

According to the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based calendar), Paush Amavasya will be observed on 19 December 2025, as the Amavasya Tithi prevails throughout the day. This makes it the most auspicious date for ancestral worship, sacred bathing, donations, and spiritual remedies.

Why Paush Amavasya Is Spiritually Significant

The Amavasya of the Paush month is regarded as highly beneficial for Pitru Tarpan, spiritual purification, and resolving ancestral karmic influences. Scriptures suggest that rituals performed on this day help calm unsettled energies, remove obstacles, and invite prosperity. It is also considered an ideal time for tantric practices, inner cleansing, and connecting with higher consciousness.

Two Powerful Rituals To Perform On Paush Amavasya 2025

1. Vishnu Mantra Remedy for Removing Obstacles

If enemies or hidden obstacles are affecting professional or personal life, devotees should chant the 12 sacred names of Lord Vishnu, Achyut, Anant, Damodar, Keshav, Narayan, Shridhar, Govind, Madhav, Hrishikesh, Trivikram, Padmanabh, and Madhusudan, while offering yellow flowers. Later in the evening, immerse the flowers in flowing water or place them beneath a Peepal tree to neutralise negative energies.

2. Sacred Havan For Ancestral Peace And Prosperity

Performing a havan on Paush Amavasya is believed to grant peace to ancestors, cleanse the surroundings of negative vibrations, and attract divine blessings. For Pitru Dosh Nivaran and wealth enhancement, offer black sesame seeds, barley, rice, ghee, guggul, and sandalwood into the sacred fire.