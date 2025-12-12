Hindus observe four major Navratris each year. While Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri are dedicated to Goddess Durga, the Gupt Navratris of Ashadh and Magha focus on the worship of the ten Mahavidyas. In addition to these, another Navratri is celebrated during the month of Paush, known as Shakambhari Navratri.

Shakambhari Navratri 2025 Dates

Shakambhari Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari. This year, the festival will begin on 28 December 2025 and conclude on 3 January 2026. Lasting eight days, this Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm particularly in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The festival is observed from the Ashtami of the Paush Shukla Paksha to the Paush Purnima. The first day is known as Banada Ashtami, while the final day is celebrated as Shakambhari Purnima.

Who Is Goddess Shakambhari?

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Shakambhari is a manifestation of Goddess Bhagwati. She is revered as the Goddess of Vegetation. Scriptures state that Goddess Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambhari to save the world from famine and food scarcity. She is depicted seated amidst lush greenery, surrounded by fruits, vegetables and leafy plants, symbolizing nourishment and abundance.

Shakambhari Navratri Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up early, complete their daily rituals and take a bath.

After wearing clean clothes, they purify and prepare the place of worship.

Barley seeds are sown in a clay pot and sprinkled with water.

On the first day, a Kalash wrapped in red cloth is placed at the sacred spot during an auspicious time.

The Kalash is filled with Ganga water, topped with mango leaves and a coconut with its husk.

The coconut is covered with a red cloth and tied with sacred thread.

Devotees offer flowers, vermillion, rice, incense and other traditional offerings to Goddess Durga.

On the final day, after worship, the Kalash is ceremonially immersed and removed from the ritual platform.

Significance Of Shakambhari Navratri

It is believed that worshipping Goddess Shakambhari during these eight days ensures abundance of food and prosperity. This festival holds special significance for farmers and those connected with agriculture, as it symbolizes crop fertility, plentiful harvest and environmental balance. With the blessings of Goddess Shakambhari, farmlands are said to become more fertile and nature maintains harmony.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]