February 2026 To Witness The First Eclipse Of The Year: Here's What You Should Know

Speculations have been circulating about a possible eclipse in January 2026. However, astronomers have clarified that no solar or lunar eclipse will occur at the beginning of the year. Instead, the first eclipse of 2026 will take place in February, marking the start of a series of fascinating celestial events.

Four Eclipses To Occur In 2026

According to astronomers and astrologers, four eclipses will be visible in 2026, two solar and two lunar.

February 17, 2026: Annular Solar Eclipse:

The year’s first eclipse will be an Annular Solar Eclipse, during which a bright ring of fire will appear around the Sun. It will be partially visible in India and fully visible in certain other parts of the world.

March 3, 2026: Total Lunar Eclipse:

A Total Lunar Eclipse will occur on this date and will be visible across India and several parts of Asia. The Sutak period (a time of ritual observance in Hindu tradition) will be observed during this event.

August 12, 2026: Solar Eclipse on Hariyali Amavasya:

The second Solar Eclipse of the year will coincide with Hariyali Amavasya. It is expected to be the most talked-about eclipse of 2026 — fully visible in the United States and Europe, and partially visible in India.

August 28, 2026: Partial Lunar Eclipse:

The final eclipse of the year will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse, during which only a part of the Moon will fall under Earth’s shadow. It will also be visible from India.

No Eclipse In January 2026

Despite widespread rumors, there will be no eclipse in January 2026, and therefore, no Sutak period will apply.

As per the Hindu Panchang, an eclipse occurs only when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line, and the Moon passes through the Rahu or Ketu nodal points. This astronomical alignment will not occur in January 2026, dismissing all speculations.

Astrological Significance Of The Eclipse

In Vedic astrology, the first eclipse of the year is considered a precursor to major global and personal developments. The February 2026 Annular Solar Eclipse will take place along the Leo-Aquarius axis, influenced by Aquarius solar energy.

Astrologers suggest it could bring notable changes in politics, technology, and financial sectors. Individuals belonging to Aries, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs are advised to worship Lord Shiva to mitigate any potential negative effects.

