Om, Sun And Kovidara: What The Three Sacred Symbols On The Ram Temple Flag Mean

PM Modi to hoist the sacred Dharma Dhwaj at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during an auspicious muhurat, marking a historic milestone for devotees and the newly built Ram Temple.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Tuesday to raise the 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, an event locals describe as the fulfilment of a centuries-old dream. PM began his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex with prayers at the revered Saptmandir, setting the tone for a landmark day in Ayodhya.

A Flag Designed For The Temple’s Summit

The ceremonial flag, created specifically for the temple’s towering structure, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. A parachute specialist from Ahmedabad crafted the banner to withstand strong winds and high-altitude conditions at the 161-foot summit of the temple. Weighing between two and three kilograms, the flag has been reinforced for long-term endurance atop a 42-foot flagpole.

Meaning Behind the Sacred Symbols

The Dharma Dhwaj carries three revered symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, each deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

  • 'Om' denotes the eternal spiritual sound and cosmic energy that forms the universe’s foundation.
  • 'The Sun' reflects Lord Ram’s Suryavanshi lineage and represents divine strength.
  • The 'Kovidara tree', believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees crafted by Rishi Kashyap, stands as a reminder of ancient wisdom and the continuity of sacred traditions.

The flag will be hoisted during the Abhijit Muhurat on Vivah Panchami, a time considered especially auspicious in the Ramayan tradition.

Sacred Saffron Flag To Be Raised At Noon

At noon, PM Modi will hoist the temple’s sacred saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar, an act that symbolises the formal completion of the grand Ram Temple’s construction. The ceremony, steeped in tradition, is expected to usher in a renewed sense of cultural pride and unity across the nation. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during this historic moment.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:52 AM (IST)
Ayodhya Ram Mandir PM Modi Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Dharma Dhwaj
