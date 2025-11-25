Om, Sun And Kovidara: What The Three Sacred Symbols On The Ram Temple Flag Mean

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Tuesday to raise the 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, an event locals describe as the fulfilment of a centuries-old dream. PM began his visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex with prayers at the revered Saptmandir, setting the tone for a landmark day in Ayodhya.

A Flag Designed For The Temple’s Summit

The ceremonial flag, created specifically for the temple’s towering structure, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. A parachute specialist from Ahmedabad crafted the banner to withstand strong winds and high-altitude conditions at the 161-foot summit of the temple. Weighing between two and three kilograms, the flag has been reinforced for long-term endurance atop a 42-foot flagpole.

Meaning Behind the Sacred Symbols

The Dharma Dhwaj carries three revered symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, each deeply rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

'Om' denotes the eternal spiritual sound and cosmic energy that forms the universe’s foundation.

'The Sun' reflects Lord Ram’s Suryavanshi lineage and represents divine strength.

The 'Kovidara tree', believed to be a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees crafted by Rishi Kashyap, stands as a reminder of ancient wisdom and the continuity of sacred traditions.

The flag will be hoisted during the Abhijit Muhurat on Vivah Panchami, a time considered especially auspicious in the Ramayan tradition.

Sacred Saffron Flag To Be Raised At Noon

At noon, PM Modi will hoist the temple’s sacred saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar, an act that symbolises the formal completion of the grand Ram Temple’s construction. The ceremony, steeped in tradition, is expected to usher in a renewed sense of cultural pride and unity across the nation. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during this historic moment.