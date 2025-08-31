Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionNarak Chaturdashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Rituals, Significance And Regional Traditions Of Choti Diwali

Narak Chaturdashi 2025, also known as Choti Diwali, falls on 19 October. Learn its rituals, significance, Hanuman Jayanti connection, and how it is celebrated across India.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: In Hindu tradition, the five-day festival of Deepotsav holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. Among its most important days is Narak Chaturdashi, popularly called Choti Diwali, which is observed one day before the grand Diwali celebrations. This sacred occasion carries deep religious meaning, with rituals aimed at warding off negativity and invoking divine blessings.

Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Date And Muhurat

In 2025, Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Sunday, 19 October. According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 1:51 PM on 19 October and ends at 3:44 PM on 20 October. Since the puja is traditionally performed at night, Choti Diwali will be observed on the evening of 19 October. The following day, households across India will worship Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali.

Choti Diwali 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • Lighting diyas facing the south direction to honour Lord Yama.
  • Offering sesame seeds, jaggery, oil and sweets to ancestors and Yama Dev.
  • Donating lamps, sesame, food grains, clothes or sweets to the needy.
  • Worshipping the broom as a symbol of prosperity.
  • Lighting diyas in every corner of the home before bedtime to dispel negativity.

Spiritual Significance Of Narak Chaturdashi 2025

This day is deeply symbolic of victory over darkness and ignorance. In many regions, Narak Chaturdashi is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti, as devotees believe Lord Hanuman was born at midnight on this sacred night. Mythological accounts state that on this very day, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura, freeing the world from his tyranny.

Regional Traditions Across India

  • North India: Considered Hanuman Jayanti, with offerings of rice, jaggery, sesame and coconuts.
  • Rural India: Celebrated as a harvest festival in certain states.
  • West Bengal: Known as Bhoot Chaturdashi, where families light 14 lamps to honour ancestral spirits believed to descend to Earth.
  • Tamil Nadu: Devotees observe Nombu fasting and worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity.
  • Western India: Diyas are lit at the main entrance to symbolise freedom from worldly suffering.

Narak Chaturdashi is not just a prelude to Diwali but a reminder of spiritual cleansing, gratitude to ancestors, and the eternal triumph of light over darkness. Whether celebrated through Hanuman worship, Krishna legends, or ancestral rituals, the festival unites Hindus across regions with devotion and joy.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Read more
