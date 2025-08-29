Ganpati Visarjan 2025 — Know Date, Key Rituals, And More

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most beloved festivals in India, concludes with the grand farewell of Lord Ganesh, known as Ganpati Visarjan. In 2025, the celebration of Lord Ganesh’s arrival began on 27 August during Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi, and the ten-day festivities will culminate with immersion ceremonies on 6 September 2025, the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

This immersion is not just a ritual but a profound symbol of devotion, detachment, and cultural tradition. It marks the return of Bappa to Mount Kailash, blessing devotees with prosperity and happiness for the year ahead.

Why Ganpati Visarjan Is Important

Ganpati Visarjan represents the cycle of creation and dissolution, reminding us that all things in life are temporary. While prayers, aartis, and mantra chanting fill the ten days of Ganesh Utsav, the final immersion holds deep spiritual importance, carried out with love, faith, and gratitude.

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Key Rituals And Remedies

Devotees believe that certain rituals performed on the day of immersion attract Lord Ganesh’s blessings and strengthen Mercury (Budh) in the horoscope, leading to success and good fortune.

Coconut Garland Before Farewell: Before bidding farewell, tie four coconuts together like a garland and offer them to Lord Ganesh. It is believed to remove obstacles and bring success in pending tasks.

Feed Green Fodder To An Elephant: On Ganesh Utsav days or during immersion, offering green fodder to an elephant is considered highly auspicious and is said to resolve personal difficulties.

Sacred Thread Remedy: On the day of Visarjan, tie seven knots in a raw silk thread, chant the "Jai Ganesh Kato Kalesh" mantra, and keep it with you. Carrying this thread while starting any new task is believed to ensure success.

Flexible Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Dates

Not all families immerse their idols on the tenth day. Some choose to perform Visarjan after one and a half, three, five, or seven days. Regardless of the day, these remedies and rituals can be followed to receive divine grace and blessings from Lord Ganesh.