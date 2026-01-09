Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mauni Amavasya is considered the most sacred day of the Magh month, deeply revered in Sanatan Dharma. Observing silence, performing holy baths, and offering charity on this day is believed to remove negative karmic influences and open the path to spiritual liberation. As devotees prepare for the grand Magh Mela, one important question arises, will Mauni Amavasya in 2026 fall on 18 or 19 January? Here is the complete religious guide.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat, And Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Mauni Amavasya 2026: 18 Or 19 January? Exact Date Explained

According to the Vedic Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Magh month will begin on 18 January 2026 at 12:03 AM and conclude on 19 January 2026 at 1:21 AM.

Following the tradition of Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based observance), Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

Importance Of Holy Bath On Mauni Amavasya

Amavasya is dedicated to the ancestors, and when it occurs in the sacred Magh month, the spiritual rewards multiply immensely. Scriptures state that bathing in holy rivers on this day grants nectar-like merit. At the Magh Mela, lakhs of devotees take a sacred dip at river confluences and perform charity, which is believed to remove suffering and lead one closer to salvation.

Sacred Rules Of The Mauni Fast

Rise early, bathe, worship the divine and take a vow of complete silence.

Perform mantra chanting mentally, without speaking aloud, in a calm and pure space.

Maintain silence of speech and mind; avoid negative thoughts and cultivate inner peace.

Devotional listening, scripture reading, temple visits, and spiritual discourses are highly beneficial during the fast.

Special Charity On Mauni Amavasya

Charity after the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya is considered equal to performing a hundred yajnas. Offering food, clothes, daily necessities, and even fodder for animals satisfies ancestors and removes Pitru Dosha, bringing long-lasting prosperity and harmony.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]