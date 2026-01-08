Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat, And Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAkshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat, And Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 will be observed on April 19. Check the auspicious muhurat, date, and significance of buying gold and silver on this highly sacred Hindu festival.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 07:18 AM (IST)

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious and sacred festivals in Hinduism. Also known as Akha Teej, the festival is observed on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, as per the Hindu calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about Akshaya Tritiya in 2026.

ALSO READ: Two Shukra Pradosh Vrats To Be Observed In January 2026: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals, And More

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya. However, the date varies annually as per the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that when Akshaya Tritiya falls on a Wednesday and under the Rohini Nakshatra, it is considered especially auspicious.
In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Sunday, April 19.

Gold And Silver Buying Muhurat On Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Purchasing gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as highly auspicious. In 2026, the auspicious muhurat for buying gold and silver will begin at 10:49 AM on Sunday, April 19, and will continue until 5:51 AM on Monday, April 20. This makes almost the entire day favourable for purchases.

Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

The word Akshaya means 'that never diminishes.' It is believed that any purchase or good deed performed on this day brings continuous growth, prosperity, and success. Akshaya Tritiya is associated with good fortune and is considered ideal for buying valuables, starting new ventures, and performing spiritual activities.

Along with shopping, the day holds special importance for chanting, yajnas, ancestral rituals (pitra tarpan), and acts of charity.

Several mythological and religious beliefs are associated with this auspicious date. It is believed that the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Parashurama was born on this day, and Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama on this occasion. Some traditions also associate the conclusion of the Mahabharata war with Akshaya Tritiya, further enhancing its spiritual importance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
