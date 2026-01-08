Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat, And Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious and sacred festivals in Hinduism. Also known as Akha Teej, the festival is observed on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, as per the Hindu calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about Akshaya Tritiya in 2026.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya. However, the date varies annually as per the Gregorian calendar. It is believed that when Akshaya Tritiya falls on a Wednesday and under the Rohini Nakshatra, it is considered especially auspicious.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Sunday, April 19.

Gold And Silver Buying Muhurat On Akshaya Tritiya 2026

Purchasing gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as highly auspicious. In 2026, the auspicious muhurat for buying gold and silver will begin at 10:49 AM on Sunday, April 19, and will continue until 5:51 AM on Monday, April 20. This makes almost the entire day favourable for purchases.

Significance Of Akshaya Tritiya

The word Akshaya means 'that never diminishes.' It is believed that any purchase or good deed performed on this day brings continuous growth, prosperity, and success. Akshaya Tritiya is associated with good fortune and is considered ideal for buying valuables, starting new ventures, and performing spiritual activities.

Along with shopping, the day holds special importance for chanting, yajnas, ancestral rituals (pitra tarpan), and acts of charity.

Several mythological and religious beliefs are associated with this auspicious date. It is believed that the Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Parashurama was born on this day, and Lord Krishna met his childhood friend Sudama on this occasion. Some traditions also associate the conclusion of the Mahabharata war with Akshaya Tritiya, further enhancing its spiritual importance.

