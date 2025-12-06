Amavasya 2026: Check Out The Dates, Its Significance, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

As the year 2026 begins, the cycle of festivals and fasts will also commence. Among these significant days is Amavasya. According to the Hindu Panchang, the day when the Moon is not visible in the sky is known as Amavasya.

The Moon completes one revolution around the Earth in about 28 days. Every 15th day, the Moon shifts to the opposite side of the Earth, making it invisible from our planet. This celestial event marks the day of Amavasya, which holds deep importance in Hindu scriptures and is also considered the day dedicated to ancestors.

Significance Of Amavasya

On Amavasya, it is believed that one should remember the divine and stay away from negative habits. Donating food and essential items to the poor is considered highly auspicious. Offering food to the needy on this day is believed to directly reach one’s ancestors and help in relieving Pitru Dosha. The presiding deity of Amavasya is Pitru Dev, and the day is devoted to ancestral worship.

What To Do On Amavasya

Devotees are advised to wake up early, take a holy bath, and offer prayers. The day is ideal for remembering one’s ancestors and observing a fast. Feeding the poor, the elderly, or the needy and donating essentials is considered highly meritorious and is believed to remove Pitru Dosha. Amavasya is regarded as an auspicious day, and consuming alcohol, meat, or intoxicants is strictly discouraged.

Worship And Offerings For Ancestors

The term "Amavasya" comes from Sanskrit and is associated with the Moon’s absence. There are 12 Amavasya days in a year, with Kartik Amavasya being the most significant, coinciding with Diwali. On this day, rituals, prayers, and offerings are performed for the ancestors. Pitru Paksha Amavasya, also known as Shraddha Amavasya, is especially important for performing tarpan and other rites. When Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya, known for its auspicious benefits related to bathing and charity.

Amavasya Dates In 2026

Here are the Amavasya dates for the year 2026:

Sunday, 18 January: Magha Amavasya

Magha Amavasya Tuesday, 17 February: Phalgun Amavasya

Phalgun Amavasya Thursday, 19 March: Chaitra Amavasya

Chaitra Amavasya Friday, 17 April: Vaishakh Amavasya

Vaishakh Amavasya Saturday, 16 May: Jyeshtha Amavasya

Jyeshtha Amavasya Monday, 15 June: Adhik Jyeshtha Amavasya

Adhik Jyeshtha Amavasya Tuesday, 14 July: Ashadha Amavasya

Ashadha Amavasya Wednesday, 12 August: Shravan Amavasya

Shravan Amavasya Friday, 11 September: Bhadrapad Amavasya

Bhadrapad Amavasya Saturday, 10 October: Ashwin Amavasya

Ashwin Amavasya Monday, 09 November: Kartik Amavasya

Kartik Amavasya Tuesday, 08 December: Margashirsha Amavasya

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]