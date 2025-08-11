Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When Will Ganesh Chaturthi Begin? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat, 10 Day Festival Details And All

It is believed that Lord Ganesha, descends to Earth for ten days during the Ganesh Chaturthi to bless devotees and remove their troubles.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, son of Goddess Gauri, descends to Earth for ten days during the month of Bhadrapad to bless devotees and remove their troubles. Known as the God of new beginnings, remover of obstacles, and protector of wisdom, this ten-day festival fills homes and communities with joy, devotion, and festivities.

ALSO READ: Bhadrapad Month Begins: Know What Things To Do And What To Avoid During This Auspicious Month

When Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Celebrated In 2025?

In 2025, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad will begin on August 26 at 1:54 PM and end on August 27 at 3:44 PM. As Ganesh Utsav begins with sunrise, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when devotees will install Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals at the auspicious time.

What Happens During The 10 Days Of Ganesh Utsav?

On the first day, devotees bring home or install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in decorated pandals. The days are filled with prayers, fasting, chanting of mantras, and cultural programs. Morning and evening rituals are conducted daily. On Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are immersed in water, marking the farewell of Lord Ganesha until the next year. For families hosting Ganpati at home, this period is considered a sacred opportunity to serve the deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Muhurat:

As per tradition, midday is considered the most auspicious time for Ganesh Puja since it is believed Lord Ganesha was born during this period.

  • Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
  • Madhyahna Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM (Duration: 2 hours 34 minutes)
  • Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Chandra Darshan Timings (Moon Sight Restrictions):

  • One day prior: August 26, 2025 — 1:54 PM to 8:29 PM (6 hours 34 minutes)
  • Main day restriction: 9:28 AM to 8:57 PM (11 hours 29 minutes)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Exact Date Ganesh Chaturthi Begin From 10 Day Festival Details Of Ganesh Chaturthi
