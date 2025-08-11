Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, son of Goddess Gauri, descends to Earth for ten days during the month of Bhadrapad to bless devotees and remove their troubles. Known as the God of new beginnings, remover of obstacles, and protector of wisdom, this ten-day festival fills homes and communities with joy, devotion, and festivities.

When Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Celebrated In 2025?

In 2025, the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad will begin on August 26 at 1:54 PM and end on August 27 at 3:44 PM. As Ganesh Utsav begins with sunrise, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when devotees will install Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public pandals at the auspicious time.

What Happens During The 10 Days Of Ganesh Utsav?

On the first day, devotees bring home or install clay idols of Lord Ganesha in decorated pandals. The days are filled with prayers, fasting, chanting of mantras, and cultural programs. Morning and evening rituals are conducted daily. On Anant Chaturdashi, the idols are immersed in water, marking the farewell of Lord Ganesha until the next year. For families hosting Ganpati at home, this period is considered a sacred opportunity to serve the deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Muhurat:

As per tradition, midday is considered the most auspicious time for Ganesh Puja since it is believed Lord Ganesha was born during this period.

Ganesh Chaturthi Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Madhyahna Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM (Duration: 2 hours 34 minutes)

11:05 AM to 1:40 PM (Duration: 2 hours 34 minutes) Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Chandra Darshan Timings (Moon Sight Restrictions):

One day prior: August 26, 2025 — 1:54 PM to 8:29 PM (6 hours 34 minutes)

August 26, 2025 — 1:54 PM to 8:29 PM (6 hours 34 minutes) Main day restriction: 9:28 AM to 8:57 PM (11 hours 29 minutes)

