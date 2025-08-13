Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Why Does Lord Krishna Offer Chhappan Bhog? Know The Story Behind it

This year, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025. On Janmashtami, temples dedicated to Lord Vasudeva Krishna across the world are adorned with devotion, and special prayers are offered. One of the most prominent rituals of the day is presenting 56 varieties of delicacies, known as Chhappan Bhog, to the deity.

These offerings are not just about food, they are a way to express love, devotion, and gratitude to Lord Krishna. But why exactly is Chhappan Bhog offered on Janmashtami? Know here.

The Mythological Story Behind Chhappan Bhog

According to the Hindu mythology, it is said that young Krishna, growing up in the care of his foster mother Yashoda, was lovingly fed eight times a day. One year, the people of Braj were busy preparing a grand ritual to honour Indradev, the god of rain. Curious, Krishna asked his father, Nanda Baba, the reason for such celebrations. Nanda explained that the ritual was meant to please Indradev so he would bless them with timely rain and abundant crops.

Krishna, however, questioned why Indradev should be worshipped for simply doing his duty, and suggested they instead pay tribute to Govardhan Hill, which is the source of fruits, vegetables, and fodder that directly sustained their lives and cattle. Convinced by his reasoning, the villagers decided to follow Krishna’s advice, abandoning the worship of Indradev in favour of Govardhan.

This angered Indradev, who retaliated by unleashing torrential rains over Braj. As floods rose and panic spread, Krishna came to their rescue. With the effortless grace of the divine, he lifted Govardhan Hill on his little finger, sheltering the villagers and their cattle beneath it. For seven days and nights, he stood firm, without a single meal or sip of water, until the storm subsided.

When the skies cleared, the people of Braj realised the extent of Lord Krishna’s sacrifice. Out of love and gratitude, Mother Yashoda and the villagers prepared a grand feast, including 56 varieties of dishes, symbolising the eight meals a day he had missed over seven days. From that day on, the tradition of Chhappan Bhog became a cherished offering to Lord Krishna.

What’s Included In Chhappan Bhog?

Traditionally, the 56 items offered to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami include:

Sweets: Laddoo, peda, barfi, motichoor, gulab jamun, rasgulla

Laddoo, peda, barfi, motichoor, gulab jamun, rasgulla Fruits: Banana, mango, apple, grapes, pomegranate, papaya, pear

Banana, mango, apple, grapes, pomegranate, papaya, pear Beverages: Sharbat, milk, thandai, lassi

Sharbat, milk, thandai, lassi Savories: Kachori, samosa, mathri, puri

Kachori, samosa, mathri, puri Others: Kheer, halwa, malpua, churma, curd, butter, mishri, and more

Religious Significance Of Chhappan Bhog

It is believed that offering Chhappan Bhog to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami fulfills all desires and brings prosperity, happiness, and peace into one’s life. The tradition symbolizes pure love and devotion, where each flavor reflects the sweetness of faith.

