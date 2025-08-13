Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious Dates For Purchasing Vehicles, Property, And Other Assets

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The arrival of Lord Ganesh is just around the corner, as Ganesh Utsav begins on August 27, 2025. The 10-day festival starts with Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees install idols of Lord Ganesh in their homes. On this day, many people also choose to make auspicious purchases such as vehicles, houses, property, and other valuable assets.

In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Ganesh is worshipped first among all deities and is considered one of the most revered gods. It is believed that making auspicious purchases during Ganesh Chaturthi or the entire Ganesh Utsav brings long-term prosperity and good fortune.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 – Auspicious Timings For Vehicle Purchase

August 27 – From 3:44 PM to 5:57 AM the next day.

August 28 – From 5:57 AM until 5:58 AM on August 29. This day coincides with Rishi Panchami.

August 29 – From 5:58 AM to 11:38 AM.

August 31 – From 5:59 AM to 5:27 PM.

September 5 – From 6:01 AM until 3:12 AM on September 6.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 – Auspicious Timings For Property Purchase

Purchasing a new house, property, jewellery, or starting a new business, booking a flat by paying token money, or even taking a personal loan during Ganesh Utsav is considered highly auspicious.

August 29 – From 11:38 AM to 5:58 AM on August 30.

Significance Of Shopping During Ganesh Utsav

In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Ganesh is regarded as the remover of obstacles, ensuring that any auspicious work undertaken after his worship is completed without hindrance. During the 10 days of Ganesh Utsav, it is believed that buying certain auspicious items invites Lord Ganesh’s special blessings, bringing prosperity, wealth, and happiness to the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]