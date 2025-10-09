Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025 Sargi: Know Significance, Rituals, And Auspicious Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025 Sargi: As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, married women across India are preparing to observe this sacred fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth is among the most cherished Hindu festivals symbolising love, devotion, and marital harmony.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, 10 October 2025. The fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise, and the day begins with the traditional Sargi – a ritual that holds deep emotional and cultural significance.

What Is Sargi And Why It Is Important

Sargi is the first and most important ritual of Karwa Chauth. It is a pre-dawn meal prepared and gifted by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law as a token of love and blessings. The meal includes nutritious and symbolic items associated with prosperity, energy, and good fortune.

Before sunrise, the woman taking the fast wakes up, bathes, and eats the Sargi, taking a vow to observe the day-long nirjala vrat (fast without water) until the moon appears. The Sargi not only provides physical strength but also signifies the bond of affection between saas (mother-in-law) and bahu (daughter-in-law).

Karwa Chauth 2025 Sargi Time And Auspicious Muhurat

As per religious belief, Sargi should always be eaten during Brahma Muhurat, which is considered highly auspicious. On 10 October 2025, Brahma Muhurat will begin around 4:35 AM and end at 5:23 AM.

Women observing the fast should consume Sargi during this time frame to receive divine blessings and ensure spiritual and physical endurance throughout the day.

Spiritual Importance Of Sargi In Karwa Chauth

Eating Sargi before sunrise helps maintain energy and willpower during the day-long fast.

It symbolises maternal love and blessings, as the mother-in-law lovingly prepares or sends it to her daughter-in-law.

The ritual represents continuity of tradition, passed down through generations as a symbol of good fortune and eternal marital happiness.

Consuming Sargi with devotion is believed to bless the woman with Akhanda Saubhagya (eternal marital bliss).

How To Perform The Sargi Ritual Properly

Wake up before sunrise and take a purifying bath.

Arrange the Sargi thali beautifully with fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and symbolic items like bangles and vermilion.

Offer prayers to Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Chandra (the Moon God) before starting your Sargi.

Maintain calmness, avoid arguments, and spend the day in devotion and positivity.

After moonrise, break the fast only after performing the moon sighting ritual and receiving water from your husband’s hands.

Why Karwa Chauth 2025 Remains Spiritually Special

Karwa Chauth is more than a ritual; it’s a celebration of faith, love, and commitment between partners. While fasting from dawn to moonrise, women connect deeply with divine energies, seeking blessings for their husband’s longevity and family well-being.

This age-old tradition beautifully blends devotion and togetherness, reminding couples of the spiritual strength that sustains relationships across lifetimes.