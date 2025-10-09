Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKarwa Chauth Vrat 2025 Sargi: Know Significance, Rituals, And Auspicious Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025 Sargi: Know Significance, Rituals, And Auspicious Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025 will be observed on Friday, 10 October. Discover the meaning of Sargi, its importance, and the auspicious time to begin this sacred fast for marital bliss and longevity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025 Sargi: As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches, married women across India are preparing to observe this sacred fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. Celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth is among the most cherished Hindu festivals symbolising love, devotion, and marital harmony.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, 10 October 2025. The fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise, and the day begins with the traditional Sargi – a ritual that holds deep emotional and cultural significance.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Time: Check Full Fast Schedule, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List, And More

What Is Sargi And Why It Is Important

Sargi is the first and most important ritual of Karwa Chauth. It is a pre-dawn meal prepared and gifted by a mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law as a token of love and blessings. The meal includes nutritious and symbolic items associated with prosperity, energy, and good fortune.

Before sunrise, the woman taking the fast wakes up, bathes, and eats the Sargi, taking a vow to observe the day-long nirjala vrat (fast without water) until the moon appears. The Sargi not only provides physical strength but also signifies the bond of affection between saas (mother-in-law) and bahu (daughter-in-law).

Karwa Chauth 2025 Sargi Time And Auspicious Muhurat

As per religious belief, Sargi should always be eaten during Brahma Muhurat, which is considered highly auspicious. On 10 October 2025, Brahma Muhurat will begin around 4:35 AM and end at 5:23 AM.

Women observing the fast should consume Sargi during this time frame to receive divine blessings and ensure spiritual and physical endurance throughout the day.

Spiritual Importance Of Sargi In Karwa Chauth

  • Eating Sargi before sunrise helps maintain energy and willpower during the day-long fast.
  • It symbolises maternal love and blessings, as the mother-in-law lovingly prepares or sends it to her daughter-in-law.
  • The ritual represents continuity of tradition, passed down through generations as a symbol of good fortune and eternal marital happiness.
  • Consuming Sargi with devotion is believed to bless the woman with Akhanda Saubhagya (eternal marital bliss).

How To Perform The Sargi Ritual Properly

  • Wake up before sunrise and take a purifying bath.
  • Arrange the Sargi thali beautifully with fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and symbolic items like bangles and vermilion.
  • Offer prayers to Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Chandra (the Moon God) before starting your Sargi.
  • Maintain calmness, avoid arguments, and spend the day in devotion and positivity.
  • After moonrise, break the fast only after performing the moon sighting ritual and receiving water from your husband’s hands.

Why Karwa Chauth 2025 Remains Spiritually Special

Karwa Chauth is more than a ritual; it’s a celebration of faith, love, and commitment between partners. While fasting from dawn to moonrise, women connect deeply with divine energies, seeking blessings for their husband’s longevity and family well-being.

This age-old tradition beautifully blends devotion and togetherness, reminding couples of the spiritual strength that sustains relationships across lifetimes.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Sargi Karwa Chauth Puja Karwa Chauth Moon Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth 2025 Date
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget