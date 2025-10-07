Karwa Chauth 2025: Best Markets In Delhi For Sarees, Bangles, And Festive Shopping

Preparations for Karwa Chauth are in full swing across the country. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 10, and it holds special significance for married women. On this day, women observe a fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. They also deck up in their finest attire, adorning themselves with the traditional solah shringar (sixteen adornments), from sarees and bangles to mehndi, bindis, and decorative puja thalis.

If you’re planning to shop for Karwa Chauth, here are some of Delhi’s best markets where you can find everything, all in one place.

Chandni Chowk:

Chandni Chowk is one of Delhi’s oldest and most iconic markets, known for its vibrant collection of traditional wear and accessories. From colourful glass bangles and bridal jewellery sets to elegant sarees and salwar suits, you’ll find everything here at affordable prices. The market’s timeless charm and wide variety make it a top destination for Karwa Chauth shopping.

Karol Bagh Market:

Karol Bagh remains one of the most popular shopping hubs for women in Delhi-NCR, especially during the festive season. Whether you’re looking for lehengas, sarees, jewellery, sandals, or puja essentials, this market offers it all at reasonable rates. It’s also a great place to get mehndi applied, as skilled henna artists can be found in almost every lane.

Lajpat Nagar Market:

Lajpat Nagar Market is another go-to destination for festive shopping in Delhi. From small street stalls to large showrooms, the market offers a diverse range of options. You’ll find sarees, salwar suits, jewellery, footwear, beauty products, and all the essentials needed for Karwa Chauth preparations. During the festive season, many stores also offer special discounts and sales.

Sadar Bazaar:

If you want to complete all your Karwa Chauth shopping in one go, Sadar Bazaar is the perfect spot. This bustling wholesale market has everything — from bangles, decorative items, and puja thalis to festive outfits and makeup products — all at wholesale prices. Although it’s often crowded, shoppers love it for its wide range and budget-friendly deals.