Kartik Purnima 2025: Auspicious Clay Items To Buy Today To Seek Blessings And Bring Prosperity

Kartik Purnima holds a special place in Hinduism and is celebrated with great devotion across India. This year, the auspicious festival falls today on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The day marks Dev Deepawali, a festival of light, faith, charity, and spiritual merit.

According to Hindu belief, on Dev Deepawali, celestial beings descend from heaven to the ghats of Kashi (Varanasi) to celebrate the occasion. Devotees observe rituals such as holy bathing, charity (daan), and lighting of lamps (deepdaan) while offering prayers to Lord Shiv and Lord Vishnu.

Significance Of Kartik Purnima

While every full moon (Purnima) holds importance in the Hindu lunar calendar, Kartik Purnima is considered the holiest of all, as it coincides with Dev Deepawali, known as the 'festival celebrated by the gods.' The night of Kartik Purnima is believed to be one of the most spiritual and divine nights of the year.

Auspicious Clay Items To Buy On Kartik Purnima

Besides the sacred rituals of bathing and lighting lamps, buying clay-made items on Kartik Purnima is considered highly auspicious. Here are some items believed to bring good fortune and positivity:

Clay Pot (Matka): Bringing home a clay pot or even a small earthen Kalash on this day is believed to attract positive energy and blessings.

Clay Elephant: Placing a clay elephant in the north direction is said to bring wealth and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Clay Idols: While metal idols of deities are common, purchasing clay idols on Kartik Purnima is considered especially sacred and auspicious.

Clay Lamps (Diyas): Lighting earthen lamps helps dispel negative energy from the home and attracts prosperity.

Clay Toys: Gifting children clay toys on this day is believed to bring happiness and enhance the family's overall well-being.

