Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKartik Purnima 2025: Auspicious Clay Items To Buy Today To Seek Blessings And Bring Prosperity

Kartik Purnima 2025: Auspicious Clay Items To Buy Today To Seek Blessings And Bring Prosperity

Kartik Purnima 2025 marks the celebration of Dev Deepawali, a festival of light, devotion, and charity. Know its spiritual significance and auspicious items to buy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Purnima holds a special place in Hinduism and is celebrated with great devotion across India. This year, the auspicious festival falls today on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The day marks Dev Deepawali, a festival of light, faith, charity, and spiritual merit.

According to Hindu belief, on Dev Deepawali, celestial beings descend from heaven to the ghats of Kashi (Varanasi) to celebrate the occasion. Devotees observe rituals such as holy bathing, charity (daan), and lighting of lamps (deepdaan) while offering prayers to Lord Shiv and Lord Vishnu.

ALSO READ: Kartik Purnima 2025 Moonrise Time: Significance Of Chandra Darshan And Offering Arghya To The Moon

Significance Of Kartik Purnima

While every full moon (Purnima) holds importance in the Hindu lunar calendar, Kartik Purnima is considered the holiest of all, as it coincides with Dev Deepawali, known as the 'festival celebrated by the gods.' The night of Kartik Purnima is believed to be one of the most spiritual and divine nights of the year.

Auspicious Clay Items To Buy On Kartik Purnima

Besides the sacred rituals of bathing and lighting lamps, buying clay-made items on Kartik Purnima is considered highly auspicious. Here are some items believed to bring good fortune and positivity:

  • Clay Pot (Matka): Bringing home a clay pot or even a small earthen Kalash on this day is believed to attract positive energy and blessings.
  • Clay Elephant: Placing a clay elephant in the north direction is said to bring wealth and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
  • Clay Idols: While metal idols of deities are common, purchasing clay idols on Kartik Purnima is considered especially sacred and auspicious.
  • Clay Lamps (Diyas): Lighting earthen lamps helps dispel negative energy from the home and attracts prosperity.
  • Clay Toys: Gifting children clay toys on this day is believed to bring happiness and enhance the family’s overall well-being.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Purnima 2025 Kartik Purnima Date Kartik Purnima Significance Auspicious Clay Items To Buy On Kartik Purnima Kartik Purnima Rituals
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa
World
WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard
WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget