Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Will Kartik Month Begin? Know The Date, Significance, And All About This Auspicious Month

When Will Kartik Month Begin? Know The Date, Significance, And All About This Auspicious Month

Kartik month 2025 is considered one of the most auspicious periods in Hindu tradition. Know when it begins and why it holds such spiritual importance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is the eighth month and holds great spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that during this month, Lord Vishnu awakens from his cosmic slumber, making it one of the most auspicious periods for worship and devotion.

Religious texts state that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna during Kartik month brings immense spiritual merit and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

Kartik Month 2025 Dates

This year, Kartik month will be observed from October 8, 2025, to November 5, 2025. Throughout this period, devotees engage in fasting, charity, bathing rituals, and special prayers, all of which hold great significance.

Religious Importance Of Kartik Month

  • Kartik Snan: Devotees rise before sunrise to take a holy bath, which is believed to bring virtue and cleanse sins.
  • Tulsi Worship: Offering prayers to the sacred Tulsi plant is considered highly auspicious.
  • Bhajans and Kirtans: Singing devotional songs, lighting lamps (deepdan), and performing religious discourses are encouraged.

Several major festivals such as Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Chhath Puja also fall during this month, adding to its spiritual richness.

Rules To Follow During Kartik Month

  • Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi regularly.
  • Offer prayers to Tulsi and light a ghee lamp in the morning and evening.
  • Recite the Bhagavad Gita daily with devotion.

Things To Avoid During Kartik Month

  • Refrain from consuming tamasic (non-vegetarian or impure) food.
  • Avoid using harsh or disrespectful language.
  • Maintain purity of body, mind, and soul.
  • Do not cause harm to animals or birds.

Five Important Practices In Kartik Month

  • Daily Tulsi Worship and Circumambulation: Believed to bring good fortune.
  • Recitation of Damodar Ashtakam: Said to absolve sins of several past lives.
  • Reading of the Bhagavad Gita: Enhances spiritual wisdom.
  • Offer Diyas: Offering diyas to Lord Damodar every day.
  • Chanting the Name of Lord Hari: Even a single recitation in this month is believed to fulfill desires.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Month 2025 Kartik Month Begin Date Kartik Month Significance Rituals To Follow During Kartik Month
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
World
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In London, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Cities
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
World
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors’ Appeals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Election Commission To Release Bihar Voter List, Poll Dates Likely To be Announced Next Week
Sports: Women’s ICC World Cup Begins In India With India Vs Sri Lanka Opening Clash
Delhi News: Amit Shah To Inaugurate ₹1816 Crore Projects For Yamuna Cleaning In Delhi
Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget