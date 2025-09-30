When Will Kartik Month Begin? Know The Date, Significance, And All About This Auspicious Month

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik is the eighth month and holds great spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is believed that during this month, Lord Vishnu awakens from his cosmic slumber, making it one of the most auspicious periods for worship and devotion.

Religious texts state that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna during Kartik month brings immense spiritual merit and divine blessings.

Kartik Month 2025 Dates

This year, Kartik month will be observed from October 8, 2025, to November 5, 2025. Throughout this period, devotees engage in fasting, charity, bathing rituals, and special prayers, all of which hold great significance.

Religious Importance Of Kartik Month

Kartik Snan: Devotees rise before sunrise to take a holy bath, which is believed to bring virtue and cleanse sins.

Tulsi Worship: Offering prayers to the sacred Tulsi plant is considered highly auspicious.

Bhajans and Kirtans: Singing devotional songs, lighting lamps (deepdan), and performing religious discourses are encouraged.

Several major festivals such as Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Chhath Puja also fall during this month, adding to its spiritual richness.

Rules To Follow During Kartik Month

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi regularly.

Offer prayers to Tulsi and light a ghee lamp in the morning and evening.

Recite the Bhagavad Gita daily with devotion.

Things To Avoid During Kartik Month

Refrain from consuming tamasic (non-vegetarian or impure) food.

Avoid using harsh or disrespectful language.

Maintain purity of body, mind, and soul.

Do not cause harm to animals or birds.

Five Important Practices In Kartik Month

Daily Tulsi Worship and Circumambulation: Believed to bring good fortune.

Recitation of Damodar Ashtakam: Said to absolve sins of several past lives.

Reading of the Bhagavad Gita: Enhances spiritual wisdom.

Offer Diyas: Offering diyas to Lord Damodar every day.

Chanting the Name of Lord Hari: Even a single recitation in this month is believed to fulfill desires.

