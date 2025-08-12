Kajari Teej 2025: Kajari Teej, also known as Kajli Teej, is a deeply significant festival for married Hindu women, observed for the long life and good health of their husbands. This vrat is celebrated on the Krishna Paksh Tritiya of the Bhadrapad month. In 2025, Kajari Teej will be observed today, on Tuesday, 12 August. Considered one of the most challenging fasts, women observe it without food or water (nirjala vrat) and offer prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. Following the vrat with proper rituals and rules is believed to bring marital bliss, remove obstacles, and ensure prosperity. Here are the 17 important rules every woman should follow during Kajari Teej.

17 Important Rules Of Kajari Teej Vrat 2025

Observe Nirjala Vrat: Women traditionally observe a waterless fast. Those with health issues may consume fruits after puja.

Women traditionally observe a waterless fast. Those with health issues may consume fruits after puja. Worship With Clay Or Brass Idols: Perform puja with idols of Shiv-Parvati made from clay or brass.

Perform puja with idols of Shiv-Parvati made from clay or brass. Offer Bridal Adornments To Maa Parvati: Present sindoor, bangles, and other items as part of shringar.

Present sindoor, bangles, and other items as part of shringar. Worship Neem Tree: The neem tree holds special significance on Kajari Teej.

The neem tree holds special significance on Kajari Teej. Sing Traditional Folk Songs: Women gather to sing devotional and folk songs together.

Women gather to sing devotional and folk songs together. Listen Or Read The Vrat Katha: Without reciting the Kajari Teej story, the fast is considered incomplete.

Without reciting the Kajari Teej story, the fast is considered incomplete. Maintain Purity In Speech And Conduct: Avoid anger, harsh words, and negative thoughts.

Avoid anger, harsh words, and negative thoughts. Do Not Sweep Floor Or Touch The Broom: This is considered inauspicious during the vrat.

This is considered inauspicious during the vrat. Avoid Certain Colours: Do not wear black, blue, white, or brown clothes.

Do not wear black, blue, white, or brown clothes. Refrain From Cutting Nails Or Hair: Such activities are seen as inauspicious on this day.

Such activities are seen as inauspicious on this day. Swing On A Jhula: Swinging on this day is considered auspicious and joyful.

Swinging on this day is considered auspicious and joyful. Perform Collective Puja If Possible: Group prayers bring greater spiritual merit.

Group prayers bring greater spiritual merit. Avoid Washing Hair: Wash your hair a day before the vrat.

Wash your hair a day before the vrat. Observe Celibacy: Maintain complete spiritual discipline.

Maintain complete spiritual discipline. Cover Your Head During Puja: Cover your head with a red dupatta or sari pallu.

Cover your head with a red dupatta or sari pallu. Give Charity Before Breaking The Fast: Offering donations enhances the blessings of the vrat.

Offering donations enhances the blessings of the vrat. Seek Blessings Of Elders: Before breaking the fast, touch the feet of your husband, in-laws, and elders.

Who Can Observe Kajri Teej Vrat And Its Traditional Rituals

Unmarried girls can also observe the Kajari Teej fast with the wish of finding a suitable life partner. On this auspicious day, women sing traditional folk songs that have been passed down through generations, filling the atmosphere with devotion and cultural charm. The main deities worshipped during Kajari Teej are Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati (Gauri), and the neem tree is also revered as part of the rituals, symbolising purity, health, and protection.