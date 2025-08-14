Janmashtami 2025 — The Story Behind Lord Krishna’s 16,108 Wives

Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Hinduism. This day is marked by devotion, fasting, and joyous celebrations. While most people know stories of Krishna’s childhood mischief, the Govardhan hill, or his role in the Mahabharat, there is one intriguing aspect of his life that sparks curiosity, the story of his 16,108 wives. This story is far from being a tale of romance alone. This is a story of the Hindu mythology that carries spiritual, moral, and cultural significance.

The Rescue Of 16,100 Captive Princesses

One of the most interesting legends from Krishna's life is his rescue of 16,100 princesses. These princesses where held captive by the demon king Narakasur. The women, from various different kingdoms, were unjustly imprisoned in his palace, stripped of their dignity, and forced into isolation.

When the cries of these women reached the heavens, Lord Krishna, accompanied by his wife Satyabhama, set out to end Narakasur's tyranny. In a fierce battle, Krishna fought valiantly, ultimately defeating the demon with his divine Sudarshan Chakra. Even though Narakasur's death freed the princesses, the societal norms of the time considered them dishonoured.

To restore their dignity and give them a place of respect in society, Krishna married all 16,100 women. This act wasn't out of desire but out of compassion and righteousness. It showcased his role as a protector of dharm.

Rukmini, Satyabhama, And The Other Principal Queens

Apart from the women rescued from Narakasur's captivity, Lord Krishna also had eight principal wives. They are also known as the Ashtabharya. The most prominent among them was Rukmini, the princess of Vidarbha, who is considered the chief queen. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna had abducted Rukmini from her swayamvar, but to save her from being married against her will to the arrogant King Shishupala.

The other principal wives included Satyabhama, Jambavati, Kalindi, Mitravinda, Nagnajiti, Bhadra, and Lakshmana. Each marriage carried its own unique story, often involving acts of bravery, compassion, or divine intervention. Together, these stories reflect Krishna’s multiple roles as a divine lover, protector, and ruler in Hindu tradition.