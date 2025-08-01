Janmashtami, the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across India with fasting, midnight puja, and devotional rituals. According to Hindu scriptures, whenever evil rises on Earth, Lord Vishnu takes an avatar to restore dharm. In Dwapar Yug, He incarnated as Shri Krishna to destroy the tyranny of Kansa and protect the innocent.

In 2025, there is confusion among devotees regarding the exact Janmashtami date. Here's what the Panchang and scriptures say.

ALSO READ: Dahi Handi 2025 — Know When, Where And Why This High-Energy Festival Is Celebrated

Janmashtami 2025 Date: August 15 Or 16?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in Bhadrapada month begins on August 15, 2025 at 11:49 PM and ends on August 16, 2025 at 9:34 PM. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on both days by different sects:

August 15: Celebrated by Smarta Sampradaya (householders who worship the Panchdev). They observe Janmashtami based on the Rohini Nakshatra.

Celebrated by Smarta Sampradaya (householders who worship the Panchdev). They observe Janmashtami based on the Rohini Nakshatra. August 16: Observed by Vaishnav Sampradaya (followers of Lord Vishnu), who celebrate based on Udaya Tithi, the timing at sunrise.

Janmashtami Puja Muhurat And Nishita Muhurat

Midnight Puja Muhurat: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM

12:04 AM to 12:47 AM Total Duration: 43 minutes

43 minutes Krishna Janma Moment (Madhyanna Kshana): 12:26 AM

12:26 AM Moonrise: 10:46 PM on August 15

10:46 PM on August 15 Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 4:38 AM on August 17

4:38 AM on August 17 Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 3:17 AM on August 18

Paran Timing

For those fasting on August 15, Paran can be done after 9:34 PM on August 16.

Alternatively, based on Dharmashastra, Paran may also be done after 5:51 AM on August 16.

Spiritual Significance Of Janmashtami Fast

As per the Brahmavaivarta Puran, anyone living in Bharatvarsh who observes a Janmashtami fast is freed from the sins of a hundred past lives. They enjoy divine joy in Vaikunth and are eventually born in a higher realm, filled with deep devotion toward Lord Krishna.