HomeReligionDahi Handi 2025 — Know When, Where And Why This High-Energy Festival Is Celebrated

Dahi Handi 2025 — Know When, Where And Why This High-Energy Festival Is Celebrated

Dahi Handi 2025 will be celebrated on August 16, a day after Janmashtami. Know the story behind this thrilling festival, where human pyramids break pots of curd in honor of Krishna.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)

Dahi Handi 2025: Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. But the excitement doesn't end there. The very next day, the unique and action-packed festival of Dahi Handi takes center stage, especially in parts of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In 2025, Dahi Handi will be celebrated on August 16, just a day after Janmashtami on August 15.

This age-old tradition involves forming human pyramids to break a hanging pot filled with curd, symbolising the childhood mischief of Krishna who loved stealing butter.

ALSO READ: August 2025 Festival And Fasting List: Check All The Important Dates Here

What Is Dahi Handi?

Dahi Handi is a traditional festival that honours Lord Krishna’s childhood pastime of stealing makhan and curd from neighbourhood homes. Also known as Gopal Kala, the celebration involves teams of young men and women, called Govindas, forming human pyramids to reach and break a handi filled with curd and suspended high above the ground.

This thrilling event is accompanied by devotional songs, dances, and cultural programs, turning the streets into a festive playground.

The Mythological Story Behind Dahi Handi

According to Hindu mythology, during the Dwapar Yug, young Krishna loved stealing butter and curd from the homes of Gokul. Annoyed by his mischief, the village women started hanging their butter-filled pots at great heights to keep them out of reach.

But Krishna, never one to back down, would team up with his friends, form pyramids, and continue his butter raids. Today, Dahi Handi recreates this playful leela with immense enthusiasm.

Where Is Dahi Handi Celebrated?

While the festival is observed across India, the grandest Dahi Handi celebrations take place in:

  • Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune
  • Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul in Uttar Pradesh, places deeply associated with Krishna’s life

Massive crowds gather to watch Govinda teams compete for prizes and honour. The event has also become a cultural symbol of unity, teamwork, and devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dahi Handi 2025 Dahi Handi Date 2025 Dahi Handi 2025 Significance
