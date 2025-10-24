Do You Work Late, Skip Breakfasts? It's Time To Rethink How You Work, Prevent Burnout

(By Dr. Vikram Vora)

A healthier work style starts with the bravery to challenge deep-seated conventions. Late-night emails and weekend phone calls have become a backroom proposition in today's hyper-connected age. As hybrid and remote work continue to redefine professional habits, the distinction between work and personal time is dissolving. It is time to think about how the changes are impacting health, happiness, and concentration.

ALSO READ: Protecting Newborns: Why Every Child Must Receive The Polio Vaccine On Time

When Flexibility Turns Into Fatigue

The flexibility promised in hybrid and remote formats has, to some extent, become an expectation of continual availability. The workday now extends beyond traditional hours, sometimes diminishing rest and recovery time. Yet, extended hours do not directly result in greater output. Rather, they can drain energy, decrease concentration, and affect physical and mental well-being.

Organizations need to understand that productivity should never be at the cost of well-being. The best performing workplaces are those that find the balance between performance and sustainability and are able to create environments that enable individuals to contribute their best without putting their health at risk.

Constructing Healthier Work Habits

Implementing responsible workplace practices will enable organizations to preserve efficiency while protecting employees' well-being. Some of the important strategies include:

Flexibility During Peak Hours: Permitting employees to schedule work to coincide with natural productivity cycles enhances concentration and diminishes burnout.

Permitting employees to schedule work to coincide with natural productivity cycles enhances concentration and diminishes burnout. The Four-day Workweek: Trials around the world have shown that shorter weeks can sustain or even increase productivity, accompanied by increased satisfaction and morale.

Trials around the world have shown that shorter weeks can sustain or even increase productivity, accompanied by increased satisfaction and morale. Respect For After-work Boundaries: Companies that frown on late-night emails and weekend meetings assist in reestablishing equilibrium and encouraging a more positive rhythm between work and personal life.

Companies that frown on late-night emails and weekend meetings assist in reestablishing equilibrium and encouraging a more positive rhythm between work and personal life. Promoting Breaks and Time Away: Breaks, vacations, and mental health days are necessary to maintain performance. A refreshed workforce is more innovative, productive, and engaged.

Breaks, vacations, and mental health days are necessary to maintain performance. A refreshed workforce is more innovative, productive, and engaged. Leading by Example: When leaders model balance through their own behaviors clocking out on time and taking breaks it establishes a cultural norm that allows others to follow suit.

When leaders model balance through their own behaviors clocking out on time and taking breaks it establishes a cultural norm that allows others to follow suit. Making Work More Human: Actual advancement is not about adding hours but redesigning the way work is accomplished. Empathy-based, people-focused workplaces result in more fulfilling and enduring outcomes.

The Way Forward

The changing nature of work calls for a transition from the culture of working excessively to one of well-being and sustainable performance. Organizations that lead the way on balance and health will not only develop happier workers but healthier, more resilient teams. A healthier work approach is not merely a wellness program it is a long-term success strategy.

Dr Vikram Vora is the Medical Director at International SOS (Indian Subcontinent).

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]