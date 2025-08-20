Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Muhurat

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025:Vishwakarma Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the universe. Every year, this day is celebrated on Kanya Sankranti, when the Sun enters Virgo. Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped as the god of creation, engineering, and architecture. Factories, workshops, machines, tools, and industries across India observe this day with grand rituals and prayers. Let’s find out the date, significance, puja vidhi, and muhurat of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 Date

Unlike most Hindu festivals, Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on the same date every year, 17 September. According to the Hindu Panchang, it is observed when the Sun enters Virgo during Kanya Sankranti. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, marking the end of the Bhadrapad month.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 Muhurat

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 Panchang Tithi: Bhadrapad Krishna Paksh Chaturdashi

Bhadrapad Krishna Paksh Chaturdashi Sankranti: Kanya Sankranti

Kanya Sankranti Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada

Purva Bhadrapada Puja Muhurat: 7:15 AM to 4:15 PM

Significance Of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025

Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the first architect of the universe. According to Hindu scriptures, he built many divine creations including Swarg Lok, the Pushpak Viman, Lord Krishna’s city of Dwarka, Yamapuri, Kuberpuri, and Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan Chakra.

That is why on Vishwakarma Jayanti, people engaged in construction, factories, workshops, machines, tools, and industrial work worship Lord Vishwakarma for blessings of success and progress.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

On this day, people clean and purify their tools, machines, and instruments used in daily work. After taking a bath, devotees place idols or images of Lord Vishnu and Lord Vishwakarma on a clean platform. Offerings such as seasonal fruits, sweets, dry fruits, and panchamrit are presented to the deity.

After lighting incense and lamps, aarti is performed, and tools and machinery are decorated with flowers and tilak. It is believed that performing Vishwakarma Puja in this way brings divine blessings, growth in business, and success in professional life.