Hartalika Teej is one of the most sacred and rewarding fasts observed by women in Hinduism. Celebrated on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, this vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 26.

Both married and unmarried women observe this fast. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati was the first to observe this vrat with intense devotion, which led her to be united with Lord Shiv. Considered a very rigorous fast, it’s important for women, especially those observing it for the first time, to be well aware of the rules and rituals to gain the full spiritual merit.

Significance Of Hartalika Teej Fast

On this day, married women fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands and a blissful married life. Unmarried girls observe the fast with the hope of being blessed with an ideal life partner, just like Lord Shiv.

Preparations Before The Vrat

Women should consume a satvik (pure vegetarian) meal on the night before Hartalika Teej. Eating cucumber is recommended as it helps prevent dehydration during the strict fast observed the next day.

What To Do In The Afternoon?

Collect 16 types of sacred leaves used in the worship of Lord Shiv. These should be gathered in the afternoon, and a thali (plate) should be prepared with all the essential items for the evening puja. The suhaag pitara (box of marital adornments) should also be included.

Timing And Puja Ritual

The main puja begins during the Pradosh Kaal (evening twilight period). Worship, devotional songs, and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati continue through all four quarters of the night. Night-long vigil (jagaran) is considered an important part of the observance.

Step-by-Step Puja Procedure

After taking an evening bath, women dress up with solah shringar (16 traditional adornments). The puja area is cleaned and decorated, and idols of Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are sculpted using clay or sand.

Begin by worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Offer shodashopachar (16-step worship) to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, using water, panchamrit, belpatra, flowers, sacred leaves, and other offerings.

Present suhaag items to Goddess Parvati and offer sacred food (bhog).

Perform parikrama of the deities.

Listen to the Teej Katha (story of Teej) and stay awake the whole night as part of the vigil.

Hartalika Teej Vrat Paran

The next morning, offer bhog of cucumber and sweet halwa. After this, eat a piece of cucumber to formally conclude the fast.

Take a bath, wear fresh clothes, and apply sindoor (vermillion) to Goddess Parvati before applying it on yourself. Gather all the puja items and donate them to a married woman.

Finally, bid farewell to the idols of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, completing the rituals of Hartalika Teej.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]