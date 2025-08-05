Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Rituals, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Fast

Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Puja Rituals, Significance, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Fast

Hartalika Teej is considered a very rigorous fast; this fast is dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Know the rituals and procedure of the puja to gain blessings and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 06:54 AM (IST)

Hartalika Teej is one of the most sacred and rewarding fasts observed by women in Hinduism. Celebrated on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, this vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed on August 26.

Both married and unmarried women observe this fast. According to mythology, Goddess Parvati was the first to observe this vrat with intense devotion, which led her to be united with Lord Shiv. Considered a very rigorous fast, it’s important for women, especially those observing it for the first time, to be well aware of the rules and rituals to gain the full spiritual merit.

ALSO READ: Bahula Chauth 2025 — Know Significance,Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More

Significance Of Hartalika Teej Fast

On this day, married women fast for the longevity and well-being of their husbands and a blissful married life. Unmarried girls observe the fast with the hope of being blessed with an ideal life partner, just like Lord Shiv.

Preparations Before The Vrat

Women should consume a satvik (pure vegetarian) meal on the night before Hartalika Teej. Eating cucumber is recommended as it helps prevent dehydration during the strict fast observed the next day.

What To Do In The Afternoon?

Collect 16 types of sacred leaves used in the worship of Lord Shiv. These should be gathered in the afternoon, and a thali (plate) should be prepared with all the essential items for the evening puja. The suhaag pitara (box of marital adornments) should also be included.

Timing And Puja Ritual

The main puja begins during the Pradosh Kaal (evening twilight period). Worship, devotional songs, and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati continue through all four quarters of the night. Night-long vigil (jagaran) is considered an important part of the observance.

Step-by-Step Puja Procedure

  • After taking an evening bath, women dress up with solah shringar (16 traditional adornments). The puja area is cleaned and decorated, and idols of Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are sculpted using clay or sand.
  • Begin by worshipping Lord Ganesha.
  • Offer shodashopachar (16-step worship) to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, using water, panchamrit, belpatra, flowers, sacred leaves, and other offerings.
  • Present suhaag items to Goddess Parvati and offer sacred food (bhog).
  • Perform parikrama of the deities.
  • Listen to the Teej Katha (story of Teej) and stay awake the whole night as part of the vigil.

Hartalika Teej Vrat Paran

  • The next morning, offer bhog of cucumber and sweet halwa. After this, eat a piece of cucumber to formally conclude the fast.
  • Take a bath, wear fresh clothes, and apply sindoor (vermillion) to Goddess Parvati before applying it on yourself. Gather all the puja items and donate them to a married woman.
  • Finally, bid farewell to the idols of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, completing the rituals of Hartalika Teej.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Teej Puja Teej 2025 Hartalika Teej 2025 Hartalika Teej Date Hartalika Teej Puja Rituals Paran Vidhi Of Teej
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget