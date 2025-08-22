Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, observed from Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi. The ten-day Ganesh Utsav is marked by the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idols in pandals, temples, and homes, followed by daily rituals and prayers. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27, 2025, and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, 2025.

The festival is considered the auspicious occasion of Lord Ganesha’s birth and holds immense spiritual significance. Devotees start preparations well in advance to ensure a smooth celebration. One of the important steps includes arranging puja items beforehand so that the rituals remain uninterrupted.

Essential Puja Items For Ganesh Chaturthi:

Clay idol of Lord Ganesha

Wooden platform or puja seat with red/yellow cloth

Clothes and sacred thread (janeu) for the deity

Kalash made of clay, copper, or brass with coconut and mango leaves

Rice (Akshat), durva grass, banana and betel leaves

Flowers and garlands, especially marigold, red and yellow flowers

Incense, lamps, cotton wicks, ghee, camphor, and matchsticks

Betel nut, cloves, cardamom, turmeric, vermillion, sandalwood, and pan

Panchmeva (dry fruits) and sacred offerings

Modaks, laddoos, fruits as prasad

Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar)

Pure water and Gangajal

Conch, bell, and an aarti plate

Zodiac-Wise Ganesh Puja Rituals:

Experts suggest that performing Ganesh puja as per zodiac signs brings greater blessings. Here is the puja method for each sign:

Aries: Offer red flowers, 21 durva grass, and modaks. Chant "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah".

Offer red flowers, 21 durva grass, and modaks. Chant "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah". Taurus: Use white flowers, light a ghee lamp, and offer yellow laddoos.

Use white flowers, light a ghee lamp, and offer yellow laddoos. Gemini: Offer gram flour (besan) laddoos and green durva grass.

Offer gram flour (besan) laddoos and green durva grass. Cancer: Offer white flowers and coconut; serve milk-based sweets as prasad.

Offer white flowers and coconut; serve milk-based sweets as prasad. Leo: Worship with yellow flowers, durva grass, sweets, and red sandalwood.

Worship with yellow flowers, durva grass, sweets, and red sandalwood. Virgo: Offer yellow flowers and green durva; modak as prasad is auspicious.

Offer yellow flowers and green durva; modak as prasad is auspicious. Libra: Offer yellow-colored sweets during puja.

Offer yellow-colored sweets during puja. Scorpio: Offer red flowers, jaggery, and pomegranate as bhog.

Offer red flowers, jaggery, and pomegranate as bhog. Sagittarius: Yellow flowers and turmeric should be offered along with yellow laddoos.

Yellow flowers and turmeric should be offered along with yellow laddoos. Capricorn: Worship with blue or violet flowers; offer sesame-jaggery sweets.

Worship with blue or violet flowers; offer sesame-jaggery sweets. Aquarius: Offer blue flowers and Shami leaves; rewadi (sesame candy) is auspicious.

Offer blue flowers and Shami leaves; rewadi (sesame candy) is auspicious. Pisces: Offer rose flowers with devotion and peda as prasad.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]