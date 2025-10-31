Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Devuthani Ekadashi Wishes: Heartfelt Messages And Greetings To Celebrate Lord Vishnu's Awakening

Devuthani Ekadashi Wishes: Heartfelt Messages And Greetings To Celebrate Lord Vishnu’s Awakening

Celebrate Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 with divine wishes and heartfelt messages to honour Lord Vishnu’s awakening. Share blessings, devotion, and positivity with your loved ones.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Devuthani Ekadashi Wishes: As Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 approaches, devotees across India prepare to celebrate the divine awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month yogic slumber. This sacred day, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Dev Uthani Ekadashi, signifies the end of Chaturmas, a period when all auspicious events like marriages and religious ceremonies were paused.

It marks a time of renewal, gratitude, and devotion, as Lord Vishnu rises to bless the world with prosperity, peace, and harmony. Celebrate this sacred festival with these heartfelt Devuthani Ekadashi wishes and messages, perfect for sharing with friends, family, and devotees.

ALSO READ: Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Bhog: Sacred Offerings To Please Lord Vishnu On This Auspicious Day

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Wishes

  • "May Lord Vishnu’s divine awakening fill your home with joy, light, and spiritual peace. Happy Devuthani Ekadashi 2025!"
  • "Devuthani Ekadashi reminds us of new beginnings. May it bring auspicious energy into your life!"
  • "Celebrate the awakening of Lord Vishnu with faith, joy, and togetherness."
  • "Let Lord Vishnu’s light guide you towards happiness, prosperity, and purity."
  • "On this sacred day, may your heart awaken to love, faith, and positivity. Wishing you a blissful Devuthani Ekadashi."
  • "May your path be illuminated with the divine energy of Lord Vishnu."
  • "This Devuthani Ekadashi, may you awaken to faith, devotion, and gratitude."
  • "Let this Ekadashi inspire you to lead a pure, purposeful, and positive life."
  • "Celebrate this day by spreading love, peace, and good karma."
  • "Wishing you divine blessings and blissful moments on this sacred occasion."

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Messages

  • "The Lord awakens to bless us all, may this Ekadashi fill your heart with devotion and peace."
  • "May Lord Vishnu’s awakening mark a new beginning of hope, health, and happiness in your life."
  • "On this divine day, may your prayers be answered and your heart find serenity."
  • "Sending warm wishes for a joyous and spiritually uplifting Devuthani Ekadashi."
  • "On Devuthani Ekadashi, may peace, devotion, and grace surround your life."
  • "May your family be blessed with endless joy and togetherness on this holy day."
  • "Celebrate this sacred day with devotion and gratitude for life’s blessings."
  • "Wishing you a prosperous and blissful Devuthani Ekadashi filled with divine joy."
  • "Let the divine aura of this day bring clarity to your thoughts and calmness to your soul."
  • "The world awakens with Vishnu Ji’s blessings, may your heart do the same."
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Wishes Happy Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Devuthani Ekadashi Messages
Read more
Photo Gallery

