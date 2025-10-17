Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Today: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Rules, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Govatsa Dwadashi 2025: Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 is a sacred Hindu festival that symbolises reverence and gratitude towards the cow and her calf. Celebrated a day before Dhanteras, this day marks the beginning of the grand Diwali festivities across India. In Maharashtra, the day is known as Vasu Baras, while in Gujarat, it is called Vagh Baras. The festival holds immense spiritual value as it honours Gau Mata, who is considered a symbol of prosperity, purity, and motherhood in Hindu culture.

Women observe Govatsa Dwadashi vrat with deep devotion, praying for the long life of their children, family well-being, and overall prosperity. It is also believed that performing the ritual with sincerity invites blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Krishna.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Date And Muhurat

Festival Date: Friday, 17 October 2025

Friday, 17 October 2025 Dwadashi Begins: 17 October, 11:12 AM

17 October, 11:12 AM Dwadashi Ends: 18 October, 12:18 PM

18 October, 12:18 PM Puja Muhurat (Pradosh Kaal): 5:49 PM to 8:20 PM

The ideal time for Govatsa Dwadashi puja is during the evening Pradosh Kaal, which is considered highly auspicious for worshipping cows and performing religious rituals.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Morning Bath And Sankalp: Begin the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes. Take a vow (sankalp) to worship Gau Mata and her calf with devotion and purity of heart.

Begin the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes. Take a vow (sankalp) to worship Gau Mata and her calf with devotion and purity of heart. Cow And Calf Puja: If real cows and calves are accessible, bathe and decorate them with flowers and turmeric. If not, worship their clay or picture representations at home with the same reverence.

If real cows and calves are accessible, bathe and decorate them with flowers and turmeric. If not, worship their clay or picture representations at home with the same reverence. Decoration And Offerings: Adorn the cow and calf with haldi-kumkum (turmeric and vermilion), garlands, and ornaments. Offer them green grass, soaked chickpeas, or sprouted moong as a sign of respect and gratitude.

Adorn the cow and calf with haldi-kumkum (turmeric and vermilion), garlands, and ornaments. Offer them green grass, soaked chickpeas, or sprouted moong as a sign of respect and gratitude. Aarti And Vrat Katha: Light a diya (lamp) and perform the Gau Mata aarti while chanting prayers. Afterward, listen to or recite the Govatsa Dwadashi katha (mythological story) with devotion.

Light a diya (lamp) and perform the Gau Mata aarti while chanting prayers. Afterward, listen to or recite the Govatsa Dwadashi katha (mythological story) with devotion. Vrat Paran: The Govatsa Dwadashi fast is concluded the next day, on Trayodashi Tithi, after performing the final cow worship.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2025 Vrat Rules

On this day, devotees abstain from consuming wheat, rice, or cow’s milk and milk products.

Buffalo milk, fruits, or simple vegetarian meals may be consumed during the fast.

The use of sharp objects like knives or blades is also prohibited.

Devotees maintain cleanliness, speak kindly, and avoid arguments to preserve spiritual energy.

Mythological Significance Of Govatsa Dwadashi

According to Hindu mythology, the cow is revered as a divine mother who nourishes all beings with her milk. It is believed that observing Govatsa Dwadashi with faith pleases Lord Krishna, who spent his childhood among cows in Vrindavan. The day also honours Nandini, the celestial cow of the gods, known for granting every wish of the devotees.

Celebrating this day with devotion is said to bring prosperity, peace, and spiritual harmony into the household, marking an auspicious start to the Diwali festival.

Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated just a day before Dhanteras, symbolising the spiritual cleansing and preparation for the upcoming festival of lights. The worship of the cow, the giver of nourishment, signifies the beginning of a new phase of gratitude, prosperity, and divine blessings leading up to Diwali.