Rama Ekadashi To Be Celebrated Today: Check Out The Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, And More

Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. Observed twice a month, on the eleventh day of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, this sacred fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Fasting, performing puja, charity, and observing discipline on this day are believed to invoke Lord Vishnu’s divine blessings.

Currently, the holy month of Kartik is underway, and the Ekadashi falling in the Krishna Paksha of this month is known as Rama Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is particularly special as it falls a day before Dhanteras and marks the last Ekadashi of the Chaturmas period. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi together on Rama Ekadashi brings immense happiness and prosperity.

Rama Ekadashi 2025 Date And Time

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi began on October 16 at 10:35 AM and will end on October 17 at 11:12 AM. As the Udayatithi (rising date) falls on October 17, the Rama Ekadashi fast is being observed today, October 17, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat For Puja

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

11:43 AM to 12:29 PM Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 11:26 AM to 1:07 PM

11:26 AM to 1:07 PM Paran Time (Breaking of Fast): October 18, from 6:24 AM to 8:41 AM

Rama Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees should begin the day early by taking a holy bath and wearing clean clothes. Light a diya in the puja room and take a vow (sankalp) to observe the fast. Start by performing Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Vishnu. Offer yellow sandalwood, rice grains (akshat), sacred thread (mauli), fruits, flowers, dry fruits, basil leaves, and naivedya.

After worshipping Lord Vishnu, offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Light incense and lamps, listen to the Rama Ekadashi Vrat Katha, and conclude with an aarti.

Auspicious Remedies For Rama Ekadashi

Feeding flour or sugar to black ants helps remove obstacles in life.

Offer makhana, kheer, lotus flowers, batasha, and kaudi to Goddess Lakshmi during the puja.

For lasting prosperity, fill an iron pot with water, add ghee, sugar, and milk, and pour it at the base of a Peepal tree.

Reciting Shri Suktam and offering lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi helps overcome financial troubles.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]