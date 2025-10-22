Govardhan Puja Samagri 2025: Complete List Of Essential Items For Bhog And Annakut

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGovardhan Puja Samagri 2025: Complete List Of Essential Items For Bhog And Annakut

Govardhan Puja 2025, also known as Annakut, will be celebrated on 22 October. Here’s the complete Govardhan Puja samagri list including puja essentials, bhog items, and home decoration materials.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Govardhan Puja 2025: Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is celebrated the day after Diwali. This sacred festival symbolises the worship of Govardhan Hill by Lord Krishna and reminds devotees to express gratitude towards nature and the environment. In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be observed today, on Wednesday, 22 October. On this day, devotees prepare special puja samagri (items) and food offerings to ensure every ritual is performed perfectly.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2025: Auspicious Timings And Key Guidelines To Celebrate This Festival

Govardhan Puja 2025 Samagri List

  • Cow Dung: Used to create the symbolic form of Govardhan Hill.
  • Earthen Diyas: For lighting during the puja.
  • Ghee: Used in lamps and the havan (fire ritual).
  • Cotton Wicks: For lighting the diyas.
  • Gangajal: For purification and sprinkling.
  • Mango Leaves And Coconut: To decorate the kalash (sacred pot).
  • Betel Nuts And Coins: Symbol of wealth and prosperity placed in the kalash.

Annakut Bhog Samagri 

On Govardhan Puja, devotees prepare and offer Annakut Bhog, which includes a variety of traditional items such as:

  • Raw rice and wheat
  • Milk, curd, ghee, and jaggery
  • Mishri (crystallised sugar)
  • Fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates
  • Dry fruits like cashews, almonds, raisins
  • Sweets like laddoo, peda, and kheer

As many items as possible to represent the 56 Bhog or Chhappan Bhog.

Other Important Puja Samagri

  • Red Cloth: To cover the puja area.
  • Panchamrit: A sacred mix of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar.
  • Camphor, Incense Sticks, And Dhoop: For the aarti ritual.
  • Flowers And Tulsi Leaves: Offered to Lord Krishna.
  • Roli, Turmeric, And Akshat: Used for tilak and worship.
  • Betel Leaves And Cloves: Traditional offerings during aarti.
  • Ghanti: To create a positive spiritual vibration during puja.

Decoration And Lighting Essentials

To add a divine touch to the celebration, devotees also arrange:

  • Rangoli colours or flower petals for decoration.
  • At least 21 diyas made of clay or metal.
  • Decorative thali for diya arrangement.
  • Torans or bandanwars made of mango or Ashoka leaves for doors and entrances.

Significance Of Home Decoration And Puja 

On Govardhan Puja, homes are decorated with fresh flowers and leafy torans, symbolising purity and prosperity. Lighting diyas brings divine energy and positivity into the home. The bhog of laddoos, bananas, milk, curd, rice, and jaggery reflects gratitude for nature’s abundance and Lord Krishna’s blessings.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Govardhan Puja 2025 Annakut 2025 Govardhan Puja Samagri
