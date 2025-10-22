Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionGovardhan Puja 2025: Know What To Offer Lord Shiv On This Auspicious Day For Prosperity And Blessings

Govardhan Puja 2025: Know What To Offer Lord Shiv On This Auspicious Day For Prosperity And Blessings

As devotees celebrate Govardhan Puja with devotion and gratitude, performing these sacred rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv is believed to attract divine grace and prosperity in life.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Today marks the celebration of Govardhan Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill, and the sacred cow. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill to express gratitude for nature’s abundance. According to religious beliefs, offering certain sacred items to Lord Shiv on Govardhan Puja brings his divine blessings and prosperity. Here’s what you should offer on this auspicious occasion.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2025: Auspicious Timings And Key Guidelines To Celebrate This Festival

Offer Saffron-Infused Milk To Lord Shiv

After taking a morning bath, devotees should offer milk mixed with saffron to the Shiv Lingam. It is believed that offering saffron removes obstacles in marriage and brings happiness and prosperity to the household.

Donate Green Vegetables And Grains

Govardhan Puja is also known as the Annakut Festival, during which a grand feast of various dishes is prepared as an offering to the deities. It is considered highly auspicious to donate green vegetables and freshly harvested grains from the Annakut offerings at a nearby Shiv temple.

Offer Pure Ghee To The Shiv Lingam

On this day, devotees should offer pure desi ghee to Lord Shiv and then perform a water abhishek (ritual cleansing). According to Hindu beliefs, ghee symbolises wealth and prosperity, and offering it invites abundance into one’s life.

Offer Belpatra (Bilva Leaves) With Sacred Inscription

It is also considered highly meritorious to offer Belpatra to the Shiv Lingam on Govardhan Puja. Before offering, devotees should write ‘Om Namah Shivya’ on the leaf using sandalwood paste or saffron and place it on the Shiv Lingam with the smooth side facing down. Doing so is believed to remove life’s difficulties and bring peace and progress.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govardhan Puja Govardhan Puja Rituals Things To Offer Lord Shiv Govardhan Puja Remedies
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Breaking News: Tensions Rise in MVA as Varsha Gaikwad Opposes Alliance with Raj Thackeray
Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget