Today marks the celebration of Govardhan Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill, and the sacred cow. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill to express gratitude for nature’s abundance. According to religious beliefs, offering certain sacred items to Lord Shiv on Govardhan Puja brings his divine blessings and prosperity. Here’s what you should offer on this auspicious occasion.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2025: Auspicious Timings And Key Guidelines To Celebrate This Festival

Offer Saffron-Infused Milk To Lord Shiv

After taking a morning bath, devotees should offer milk mixed with saffron to the Shiv Lingam. It is believed that offering saffron removes obstacles in marriage and brings happiness and prosperity to the household.

Donate Green Vegetables And Grains

Govardhan Puja is also known as the Annakut Festival, during which a grand feast of various dishes is prepared as an offering to the deities. It is considered highly auspicious to donate green vegetables and freshly harvested grains from the Annakut offerings at a nearby Shiv temple.

Offer Pure Ghee To The Shiv Lingam

On this day, devotees should offer pure desi ghee to Lord Shiv and then perform a water abhishek (ritual cleansing). According to Hindu beliefs, ghee symbolises wealth and prosperity, and offering it invites abundance into one’s life.

Offer Belpatra (Bilva Leaves) With Sacred Inscription

It is also considered highly meritorious to offer Belpatra to the Shiv Lingam on Govardhan Puja. Before offering, devotees should write ‘Om Namah Shivya’ on the leaf using sandalwood paste or saffron and place it on the Shiv Lingam with the smooth side facing down. Doing so is believed to remove life’s difficulties and bring peace and progress.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]