Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Rules — Important Rituals, Directions, And Muhurat For Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Rules — Important Rituals, Directions, And Muhurat For Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 will be observed on Anant Chaturdashi, 6 September. Know the key rituals, rules, auspicious timings, and eco-friendly practices for bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Rules: Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles, arrived in homes and pandals on 27 August 2025. On Saturday, 6 September 2025, devotees will bid farewell to Bappa on the sacred occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. While the Visarjan marks the symbolic return of Lord Ganesh to Mount Kailash, many devotees often forget the essential rituals and rules. Here is a guide to performing Ganesh Visarjan in the most spiritual and meaningful way.

ALSO READ: Ganpati Visarjan 2025 — Know Date, Key Rituals, And More

Facing Direction During Visarjan

When taking Lord Ganesh for immersion, ensure that his idol faces your home. This gesture symbolises the deity blessing the household one last time before his departure.

Essential Aarti Materials

During the farewell, perform Ganesh’s puja and aarti with complete devotion. Offer fruits, flowers, betel nut, rice, turmeric, 21 blades of sacred grass (durva), kumkum, and sweets to the deity before immersion.

Red Cloth Ritual For Prosperity

Wrap a coconut or betel nut with turmeric, rice, and a red cloth. Keep this bundle safely in your locker or puja place for prosperity, blessings of Riddhi-Siddhi, and good fortune throughout the year.

Offering Prasad

Prepare five modaks, Ganesh’s favourite sweet, and offer them during the Visarjan. After the ritual, distribute them among family and devotees as prasad.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan 

If possible, conduct an eco-friendly visarjan at home. Use a clean vessel or bucket filled with water, immerse the idol respectfully, and later pour the water at the base of a tree or in plants.

Mantras And Chants

Before immersion, circle around Lord Ganesh’s idol three times in a clockwise direction. Chant with devotion:
“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (O Lord Ganesh, return soon next year).

Final Blessings For The Family

Before the farewell, bow down at Lord Ganesh’s feet and pray for your family’s health, wealth, and prosperity.

Visarjan Muhurat

Ganesh Visarjan can be done after 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, or on the 10th day. Most devotees perform it on Anant Chaturdashi.

  • Morning Muhurat: 7:36 AM – 9:10 AM
  • Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labh, Amrit Kaal): 12:19 PM – 5:02 PM
  • Evening Muhurat (Labh): 6:37 PM – 8:02 PM

With devotion, rituals, and eco-friendly practices, Ganesh Visarjan becomes a celebration of blessings, faith, and hope for a prosperous year ahead.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Ganesh Visarjan 2025
