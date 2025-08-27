Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025 — Ganapati Sthapana Muhurat In Delhi, Noida And Uttar Pradesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Ganapati Sthapana Muhurat In Delhi, Noida And Uttar Pradesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on 27 August. Check puja timings, Ganpati sthapana muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Gurugram, and Visarjan date.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, will be observed today, on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. The ten-day celebration, known as Ganeshotsav, begins with the installation of Ganpati idols on Chaturthi. This festival filled with happiness and delicious cuisine concludes with the grand immersion. It is also known as Ganpati Visarjan. It will be observed on 6 September 2025. Lord Ganesh, worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, is honoured with devotion all across India and by Hindus all over the whole world.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Begins Today: Check The Auspicious Muhurat Of Ganpati Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date And Muhurat

  • Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, 27 August 2025
  • Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:06 am to 1:36 pm
  • Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 26 August, 1:54 pm
  • Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 27 August, 3:44 pm
  • Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, 6 September 2025

Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat 2025 In Major Cities

Performing Ganesh Sthapana during the auspicious Madhyahna time is considered highly beneficial. Here are the timings for some of the key cities:

  • Delhi: 11:05 am – 1:40 pm
  • Noida: 11:05 am – 1:39 pm
  • Lucknow: 11:05 am – 1:40 pm
  • Gurugram: 11:06 am – 1:40 pm

Ganpati Puja Vidhi 

  • Begin the day with a holy bath and clean your puja area.
  • Prepare a decorated chowki or mandap and place the idol of Lord Ganesha during the muhurat.
  • Perform Kalash Sthapana and offer sindoor, durva grass, modak, flowers, fruits and betel leaves.
  • Chant Ganapati Atharvashirsha, Ganesh Chalisa and sacred mantras.
  • End the ritual with an aarti and distribute prasad among family and devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat Ganpati Sthapana Time 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
30 Dead After Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
Science
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight
Cities
Shoot-At-Sight Order In Assam District Till Durga Puja: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Shoot-At-Sight Order In Assam District Till Durga Puja: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget