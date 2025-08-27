Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Ganapati Sthapana Muhurat In Delhi, Noida And Uttar Pradesh

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh, will be observed today, on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. The ten-day celebration, known as Ganeshotsav, begins with the installation of Ganpati idols on Chaturthi. This festival filled with happiness and delicious cuisine concludes with the grand immersion. It is also known as Ganpati Visarjan. It will be observed on 6 September 2025. Lord Ganesh, worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, is honoured with devotion all across India and by Hindus all over the whole world.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date And Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:06 am to 1:36 pm

11:06 am to 1:36 pm Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 26 August, 1:54 pm

26 August, 1:54 pm Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 27 August, 3:44 pm

27 August, 3:44 pm Ganesh Visarjan: Saturday, 6 September 2025

Ganpati Sthapana Muhurat 2025 In Major Cities

Performing Ganesh Sthapana during the auspicious Madhyahna time is considered highly beneficial. Here are the timings for some of the key cities:

Delhi: 11:05 am – 1:40 pm

11:05 am – 1:40 pm Noida: 11:05 am – 1:39 pm

11:05 am – 1:39 pm Lucknow: 11:05 am – 1:40 pm

11:05 am – 1:40 pm Gurugram: 11:06 am – 1:40 pm

Ganpati Puja Vidhi

Begin the day with a holy bath and clean your puja area.

Prepare a decorated chowki or mandap and place the idol of Lord Ganesha during the muhurat.

Perform Kalash Sthapana and offer sindoor, durva grass, modak, flowers, fruits and betel leaves.

Chant Ganapati Atharvashirsha, Ganesh Chalisa and sacred mantras.

End the ritual with an aarti and distribute prasad among family and devotees.