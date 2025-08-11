Bhadrapad Month Begins: Know What Things To Do And What To Avoid During This Auspicious Month

With the conclusion of the month of Sawan and the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, the auspicious month of Bhadrapad has begun from August 10, 2025. Considered highly significant for religious festivals, this month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha.

During Bhadrapad, numerous fasts and festivals are observed. Devotees across the country engage in prayers, rituals, and acts of charity, believing this period to be especially rewarding for spiritual practices.

Importance Of Bhadrapad Month

Bhadrapad holds special significance due to Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi. The atmosphere during this month is filled with devotion, fasting, and worship. Many devotees install Ganesh idols in their homes for ten days and perform rituals with deep reverence.

According to religious beliefs, engaging in devotion and good deeds during this month brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Major Festivals And Fasts In Bhadrapad 2025

August 12: Kajari Teej, Satua, Bahula Chaturthi, Sankashti Chaturthi (Moonrise: 9:07 PM)

Kajari Teej, Satua, Bahula Chaturthi, Sankashti Chaturthi (Moonrise: 9:07 PM) August 14: Chandra Chhath

Chandra Chhath August 16: Krishna Janmashtami, Nandotsav, Kalashtami, Durva Ashtami

Krishna Janmashtami, Nandotsav, Kalashtami, Durva Ashtami August 17: Goga Navami

Goga Navami August 19: Aja Ekadashi

Aja Ekadashi August 20: Pradosh Vrat, Govatsa Dwadashi

Pradosh Vrat, Govatsa Dwadashi August 22: Maha Shivratri, Siddha Pitru Amavasya

Maha Shivratri, Siddha Pitru Amavasya August 23: Shanischari Amavasya, Kushotpatini Amavasya

Shanischari Amavasya, Kushotpatini Amavasya August 25: Vishwakarma Jayanti, Varaha Jayanti

Vishwakarma Jayanti, Varaha Jayanti August 26: Hartalika Teej

Hartalika Teej August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi, Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi, Parthiv Ganesh Sthapana August 28: Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami August 29: Hal Chhath

Hal Chhath August 30: Santan Saptami

Santan Saptami August 31: Durga Ashtami, Radha Ashtami, Start of Mahalakshmi Vrat

Durga Ashtami, Radha Ashtami, Start of Mahalakshmi Vrat September 1: Chandra Navami, Beginning of Bhagwat Saptah

Chandra Navami, Beginning of Bhagwat Saptah September 2: Teja Dashami

Teja Dashami September 3: Dol Gyaras

Dol Gyaras September 4: Vaman Jayanti

Vaman Jayanti September 5: Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat September 6: Anant Chaturdashi, Parthiv Ganesh Visarjan

Anant Chaturdashi, Parthiv Ganesh Visarjan September 7: Conclusion of Bhagwat Saptah, Start of Shraddh Paksha, Purnima Shraddh, Lunar Eclipse

What To Do In Bhadrapad

Ganesh Puja: Perform proper rituals and worship Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Perform proper rituals and worship Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi. Krishna Devotion: Chant Lord Krishna’s mantras and offer prayers.

Chant Lord Krishna’s mantras and offer prayers. Satvik Diet: Consume light and pure vegetarian food.

Consume light and pure vegetarian food. Charity: Donate food, clothes, and money to those in need.

What To Avoid In Bhadrapad

Non-vegetarian Food & Alcohol: Avoid tamasic food and drinks.

Avoid tamasic food and drinks. Curd Consumption: As per belief, curd should not be consumed during this month.

As per belief, curd should not be consumed during this month. House Construction or Housewarming: Considered inauspicious during this period.

Considered inauspicious during this period. Haircuts or Shaving: Traditionally avoided during Bhadrapad.

