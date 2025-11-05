India, a land of immense diversity, is known for its vibrant festivals, age-old traditions, and colourful fairs that beautifully capture the country’s cultural essence. These fairs are more than just gatherings, they are living celebrations of faith, art, music, and community spirit. From spiritual congregations along sacred rivers to marketplaces filled with crafts and cattle, every fair has a unique story to tell.

Here are some of the most famous fairs of India that continue to attract millions of devotees, tourists, and traders from across the world.

Sonepur Cattle Fair

(Image Source: x/ VaishaliLive)

The Sonepur Cattle Fair in Bihar is one of the oldest and largest livestock fairs in Asia, dating back to the Mauryan era. Held near the banks of the Ganga every November, it was once a major trading hub for animals, especially elephants, horses, and cattle. The famous Hathi Bazaar, where elephants were paraded and sold, remains one of its most talked-about attractions.

Though trade has declined over the years, the fair continues to attract tourists for its cultural performances, folk shows, and traditional markets. Visitors can still witness the rural charm and age-old customs that define India’s countryside.

Surajkund Crafts Fair

(Image Source: x/ HaryanaTourism)

The Surajkund Crafts Fair, held annually in Haryana, is a celebration of India’s rich artistic traditions and cultural diversity. Organised every February, it brings together artisans from across the country and even from around the world. The fair serves as a platform to showcase exquisite handicrafts, colourful textiles, and traditional handlooms. Folk dances, live music, and cultural performances add to the festive charm of the event.

Each year, a particular Indian state is chosen as the theme, allowing visitors to experience its art, architecture, and cuisine. The Surajkund Mela not only promotes craftsmanship but also preserves India’s artistic heritage in the age of modernisation.

Kumbh Mela

(Image Source: PTI Images)

The Kumbh Mela stands as one of the largest and most sacred gatherings in the world. Rooted in Hindu mythology, this ancient fair is held every 12 years across four holy sites, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. Millions of devotees, saints, and pilgrims gather to take a dip in the sacred rivers, seeking spiritual purification and salvation. The festival represents unity, devotion, and the eternal faith that defines Indian culture.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, celebrated once every 144 years in Prayagraj, holds special significance as it brings together an extraordinary number of pilgrims.

Hemis Gompa Fair

In the serene landscape of Ladakh, the Hemis Gompa Fair offers a glimpse into the region’s rich Buddhist heritage. Celebrated at the Hemis Monastery, this fair marks the birth anniversary of Guru Padmasambhava, the founder of Tibetan Buddhism. The highlight of the event is the famous ‘Cham Dance,’ performed by monks wearing vibrant costumes and masks, accompanied by traditional music and chanting.

The fair beautifully reflects the teachings of Buddhism through its emphasis on peace, spirituality, and devotion. Visitors get to witness Ladakh’s unique culture and traditions in a setting surrounded by snow-capped mountains and tranquil monasteries.

Pushkar Camel Fair

(Image Source: Canva)

The Pushkar Camel Fair, also known as the Pushkar Fair, is one of Rajasthan’s most iconic and lively events. Held in the desert town of Pushkar every November, it began as a traditional cattle trading fair but has now evolved into a grand cultural celebration. The fair is famous for its camel races, parades, folk dances, and local music performances that fill the air with festive cheer.

Visitors can also witness unique competitions like the longest moustache and matka phod. The golden sands of Pushkar come alive with decorated camels, vibrant costumes, and colourful markets that reflect the spirit of Rajasthan.