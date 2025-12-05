Friday Puja Remedies: Friday holds a special significance in Sanatan Dharm, as the day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the divine symbol of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. It is believed that performing simple yet powerful rituals on this day can help remove financial difficulties and invite good fortune into your home. If you are seeking continuous blessings and stability, these traditional Friday remedies may help strengthen positivity and prosperity in your life.

ALSO READ: Paush Masik Shivratri 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All About The Last Monthly Shivratri Of The Year

Place A Coin Before Goddess Lakshmi For Financial Relief

To overcome financial struggles, place a clean coin in front of Goddess Lakshmi on Friday. Perform a complete and mindful puja, seek forgiveness for your shortcomings, and offer prayers with devotion. The next morning, wrap the same coin in a red cloth and keep it with you. This remedy is believed to bring stability, reduce money-related obstacles, and ensure a steady flow of wealth.

Offer Water To A Neem Tree For Peace And Prosperity

According to scriptures, offering water to a neem tree on Friday is said to grant the blessings of Goddess Durga. This ritual not only enhances peace and prosperity at home but also helps reduce the impact of planetary doshas. It is considered highly auspicious when performed after a morning bath.

Light A Ghee Lamp And Chant Lakshmi Mantras

To please Goddess Lakshmi, light a ghee lamp on Friday evening and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Afterwards, chant the powerful mantra ‘Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseeda Praseeda Shreem Hreem Shreem Om Mahalakshmyai Namah’ 108 times. This practice is said to attract divine grace and strengthen financial stability.

Feed Flour And Sugar To Ants To Strengthen Planetary Positions

Astrologers believe that offering a mixture of flour and sugar to ants on Friday helps improve planetary alignments, leading to better results in pending tasks. This simple act of kindness is associated with renewed progress, good luck, and positive outcomes in work and personal life.

Chant Powerful Lakshmi Mantras For Wealth

You may also chant the following mantras on Friday for enhanced financial blessings:

“Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseeda Praseeda Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah”

“Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah”

Regular chanting of these mantras is believed to draw wealth, remove obstacles, and strengthen one’s financial condition.