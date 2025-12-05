Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Paush Masik Shivratri 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All About The Last Monthly Shivratri Of The Year

Experience the spiritual significance of the last Masik Shivratri of 2025, a sacred night dedicated to devotion, prayers, and seeking divine blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The final Paush Masik Shivratri of 2025 will be observed on 18 December. Masik Shivratri refers to the monthly observance of Shivratri, which falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. Devotees keep a fast and perform Shiv Puja on this day, as prescribed in the scriptures.

According to the Shiv Purana, several goddesses including Lakshmi, Indrani, Saraswati, Gayatri, Savitri, Sita, Parvati, and Rati are believed to have observed the Shivratri fast, highlighting its spiritual significance.

ALSO READ: Paush Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And More

Paush Masik Shivratri 2025 Muhurat

The Chaturdashi tithi of the Paush month will begin at 2:32 AM on 18 December and end at 4:49 AM on 19 December.
A favourable time for performing Shiv Puja will occur between 11:51 PM and 12:45 AM.

Masik Shivratri Fast To Reduce Rahu–Ketu Dosha

Astrologers believe that the negative impact of Rahu and Ketu can bring challenges and distress in life. Worshipping Lord Shiv is considered an effective remedy to overcome Rahu-related doshas. Devotees are advised to perform abhishek with water mixed with durva and kush during the Nishita Kaal on Masik Shivratri.

Those experiencing the Mahadasha of Rahu or Ketu are encouraged to perform this ritual and chant the Shiv Panchakshari Mantra at least 11 malas. It is believed that this helps reduce all forms of Rahu-Ketu-related doshas.

A Fast Believed To Make The Impossible Possible

Traditional beliefs state that observing the Masik Shivratri fast with devotion enables Lord Shiv’s blessings, helping devotees accomplish even difficult or seemingly impossible tasks.

How To Observe The Masik Shivratri Fast

  • Begin the day with a bath, wear clean clothes, and take the vow (sankalp) of the fast.
  • Perform jalabhishek of the Shivling at home or in a temple, and offer bel leaves, flowers, dhatura, and other sacred items.
  • Perform the an evening puja and chant “Om Namah Shivya” or other Shiv mantras. Offer kheer, fruits, and sweets as bhog.
  • Stay awake at night for the traditional jagran.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
