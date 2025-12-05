The final Paush Masik Shivratri of 2025 will be observed on 18 December. Masik Shivratri refers to the monthly observance of Shivratri, which falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha every month. Devotees keep a fast and perform Shiv Puja on this day, as prescribed in the scriptures.

According to the Shiv Purana, several goddesses including Lakshmi, Indrani, Saraswati, Gayatri, Savitri, Sita, Parvati, and Rati are believed to have observed the Shivratri fast, highlighting its spiritual significance.

Paush Masik Shivratri 2025 Muhurat

The Chaturdashi tithi of the Paush month will begin at 2:32 AM on 18 December and end at 4:49 AM on 19 December.

A favourable time for performing Shiv Puja will occur between 11:51 PM and 12:45 AM.

Masik Shivratri Fast To Reduce Rahu–Ketu Dosha

Astrologers believe that the negative impact of Rahu and Ketu can bring challenges and distress in life. Worshipping Lord Shiv is considered an effective remedy to overcome Rahu-related doshas. Devotees are advised to perform abhishek with water mixed with durva and kush during the Nishita Kaal on Masik Shivratri.

Those experiencing the Mahadasha of Rahu or Ketu are encouraged to perform this ritual and chant the Shiv Panchakshari Mantra at least 11 malas. It is believed that this helps reduce all forms of Rahu-Ketu-related doshas.

A Fast Believed To Make The Impossible Possible

Traditional beliefs state that observing the Masik Shivratri fast with devotion enables Lord Shiv’s blessings, helping devotees accomplish even difficult or seemingly impossible tasks.

How To Observe The Masik Shivratri Fast

Begin the day with a bath, wear clean clothes, and take the vow (sankalp) of the fast.

Perform jalabhishek of the Shivling at home or in a temple, and offer bel leaves, flowers, dhatura, and other sacred items.

Perform the an evening puja and chant “Om Namah Shivya” or other Shiv mantras. Offer kheer, fruits, and sweets as bhog.

Stay awake at night for the traditional jagran.

