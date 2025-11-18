Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionAdhik Maas 2026: Know Dates, Significance, And Why A Double Jyeshth Month Occurs

Adhik Maas 2026: Know Dates, Significance, And Why A Double Jyeshth Month Occurs

Adhik Maas 2026 brings a rare double Jyeshtha month, turning the Hindu year into 13 months. Know dates, significance, rituals and why this extra month occurs.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Adhik Maas 2026: : In 2026, the Hindu calendar will witness one of its rarest and most fascinating astronomical occurrences, a double Jyeshth month, turning the year into a full 13-month cycle. Known as Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas, this extra lunar month brings spiritual depth, traditional significance and a unique shift in the yearly Panchang. While the Gregorian year begins on 1 January, the Hindu year follows the Vikram Samvat, which starts from the Pratipada of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. According to this system, the year 2083 (2026–27) carries remarkable celestial importance.

ALSO READ: Sade Sati And Dhaiyya In 2026? Bring These Five Items Home To Attract Blessings Of Shanidev

2026 To Have Two Jyeshth Months Under Vikram Samvat 2083

As per the Hindu Panchang, the year 2026 is extraordinary because the Jyeshth month will occur twice. This means devotees will observe both a regular Jyeshth and an Adhik Jyeshth.
Together, these two lunar cycles stretch the duration of the month to nearly 58–59 days, creating a full 13-month year in Vikram Samvat.
In traditional terminology, this extra month is called Adhik Maas, Malam Maas, or Purushottam Maas.

This phenomenon occurs to balance the 11-day yearly gap between the solar year (365 days) and the lunar year (354 days). To synchronise both, an additional lunar month appears approximately every 32 months, 16 days, and 8 ghati.

Adhik Maas 2026 Dates And Spiritual Significance

Adhik Maas 2026 begins on 17 May 2026 and ends on 15 June 2026.
The month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and scriptures describe it as especially auspicious for prayers, charity, chanting, fasting, and reading sacred texts. This is why it is honoured as Purushottam Maas, meaning the “supreme” or “most sacred” month.

However, despite its spiritual weight, major auspicious ceremonies such as marriages, griha pravesh, naming ceremonies, land worship, new business openings, are generally avoided during Adhik Maas. This is because the month is intended to restore cosmic balance, and is therefore considered spiritually active but ritually inactive for celebrations.

Why Adhik Maas Occurs In Hindu Calendar

The solar year is 365 days long, while the lunar year spans only 354 days, leaving an annual difference of around 11 days.

Every few years, this growing gap must be corrected to prevent festivals and seasons from drifting apart.

Thus, an additional lunar month, Adhik Maas, is inserted into the calendar to maintain alignment between sun, moon, seasons, and rituals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hindu Calendar 2026 Adhik Maas Purushottam Maas Jyeshtha Month 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Technology
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
AWS, Cloudflare Down For Hundreds Of Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Bihar
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
Bihar: JD(U) Willing To Give Up Speaker’s Post, Offers BJP Deal With One Key Condition
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget