Adhik Maas In 2026: Know What It Means For Festivals, Rituals, And Auspicious Events

With just days remaining for 2026 to begin, the upcoming year is set to be unique. Unlike regular years with 12 months, the year 2026 will have 13 months, as an Adhik Maas (extra lunar month) will occur. In the Gregorian calendar, this phenomenon is known as a leap year, while in the Hindu Panchang, it is referred to as Adhik Maas.

When Is Adhik Maas In 2026?

According to the Vikram Samvat Panchang, the year 2083 will include 13 months because the Adhik Maas in 2026 will fall between May 17 and June 15, 2026. This additional month will occur during the Jyeshtha period. Adhik Maas holds special significance for rituals such as jap-tap, worship of Lord Vishnu, and undertaking pilgrimages.

Why Does Adhik Maas Occur?

In the Hindu Panchang, time is calculated based on the movements of the sun and the moon. When 32 solar months are completed, 33 lunar months have already passed. This creates a one-month difference between the solar and lunar calendars every three years.

To reconcile this mismatch, ancient sages introduced the concept of Adhik Maas. This extra month appears roughly once every three years, making that particular year a 13-month year.

Why Is Adhik Maas Important?

Adhik Maas helps maintain harmony between the Hindu calendar and seasonal cycles. Without this adjustment, festivals and seasons would fall out of sync, Sawan could occur in winter or summer, Holi might fall during the monsoon, and the alignment between seasons and celebrations would be disrupted.

Auspicious Activities Avoided During Adhik Maas

Adhik Maas is traditionally considered inauspicious for certain ceremonies and is also called Mal Maas due to its “impure” nature. During this period, auspicious events such as weddings, Mundan, Griha Pravesh, Upanayan Sanskar, naming ceremonies, property purchases, and new ventures are avoided.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]