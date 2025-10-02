Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dussehra 2025: Guide To Performing Ravan Dahan Safely At Home

Dussehra 2025: Guide To Performing Ravan Dahan Safely At Home

Dussehra 2025 falls on Oct 2. Learn whether Ravan Dahan can be done at home, traditions, and rituals for a safe and auspicious celebration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Rama defeating Ravan. This year, Ravan Dahan will be observed on Thursday, 2 October 2025, following the Shukla Paksha Dashami of Ashwin month. Traditionally, Ravan effigies are burnt in public spaces, drawing crowds to witness the celebration of dharma’s triumph. However, many people wonder if it is safe and auspicious to perform Ravan Dahan at home. This guide answers that question and explains the proper way to celebrate Dussehra at home while respecting customs and safety.

ALSO READ: Dussehra 2025: Auspicious Items To Donate On Vijayadashami To Attract Prosperity And Remove Negativity

Can You Perform Ravan Dahan At Home?

Religiously, scriptures do not explicitly forbid burning Ravan at home. Public spaces or open grounds are preferred mainly for safety reasons and to allow more people to witness the ritual. However, burning a small effigy at home for symbolic purposes is allowed. Large effigies are not suitable for home use due to safety concerns and traditional practices.

Is Burning Ravan At Home Inauspicious?

You can burn a small Ravan effigy or even a Ravan candle symbolically without any negative effects. To ensure the ritual is safe and auspicious, it is recommended to sprinkle Ganga water afterwards and light lamps in the home. This practice aligns with traditional rituals while maintaining household safety.

Alternatives If You Cannot Burn Ravan At Home

If you cannot participate in public Ravan Dahan events, you can still make Vijayadashmi meaningful by lighting lamps, reciting Ramayana passages, or chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. These acts honour the spirit of Dussehra and uphold the festival’s positive energy, bringing blessings to your home and family.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Ravan Dahan' Dussehra 2025 Vijaydashami 2025
Read more
