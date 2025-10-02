Dussehra 2025: Know Why Meghnath And Kumbhkaran Are Burnt Alongside Ravan

Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated as the triumph of dharm over adharm and truth over arrogance. Every year, on the Dashami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin, Ravan Dahan is performed across India. In 2025, Dussehra falls on 2 October.

On this day, effigies of Ravan are burnt in towns and cities, signifying the end of evil. But what many do not realise is that along with Ravan, effigies of his son Meghnath and his brother Kumbhkaran are also set ablaze. Why are their effigies burnt? Let’s understand the symbolic meaning behind this age-old ritual.

Why Meghnath’s Effigy Is Burnt

Meghnath, also known as Indrajit, was the mighty son of Ravan. A fierce warrior, he once even defeated Lord Indra, earning his title. Despite his power and knowledge, Meghnath chose to use his strength for adharm and supported his father’s unjust actions.

"Meghnath’s fault was that he became a participant in his father’s wrongdoings, misusing his power for injustice," narrates Hindu tradition. His effigy on Dussehra serves as a reminder that punishment is not limited to those who commit adharm but also extends to those who support it. Burning his effigy symbolises that even great power cannot protect those who side with evil.

Why Kumbhkaran’s Effigy Is Burnt

Kumbhkaran, Ravan’s brother, was blessed with immense strength and the boon that he would remain asleep for six months at a time. Despite his disapproval of Ravan’s actions, he ultimately fought alongside him in the battle against Lord Rama.

Hindu belief highlights his flaw: “Not opposing evil with action is as great a fault as supporting it.” Kumbhkaran’s effigy is burnt during Dussehra to signify that staying silent in the face of wrong is also a form of guilt. His story teaches that neutrality in the battle between truth and falsehood is not acceptable, standing with dharm is the only righteous choice.

The Message Of Ravan Dahan

Together, the effigies of Ravan, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran teach us an eternal lesson: arrogance, misuse of power, and silence in the face of wrong all lead to downfall. Dussehra 2025 is not just about burning effigies, it is about burning the vices within and reaffirming the victory of dharm, truth, and humility.