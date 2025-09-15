Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga Puja 2025: The Beauty And Tradition Of Alpona Art

Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 with traditional Alpona art. See how this intricate rice-paste floor art enhances rituals, adds beauty, and brings prosperity to homes.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal blends devotion with creativity and artistry. Among the many traditions that enrich the atmosphere, Alpona art holds a special place. These delicate, hand-drawn motifs created on floors and courtyards are more than decoration. They are offerings of purity, auspiciousness, and welcome for the divine presence of Goddess Durga.

What Is Alpona Art?

Alpona is a traditional Bengali floor art. It is usually drawn using a paste made form rice flour. Its name derives from the Sanskrit word "alimpana," meaning "to plaster." Unlike other permanent paintings, Alpona is temporary. It reflects the idea of impermanence and cyclic nature of life. The traditional designs often feature motifs of lotus flowers, conch shells, fish, owls, and geometric patterns. All the designs used in this traditional Bengali art are symbols of prosperity, fertility, and good fortune.

How Is Alpona Made?

The process of making Alpona is both artistic and devotional. Women usually prepare the rice paste by soaking rice overnight, grinding it into a smooth liquid, and applying it with fingers, cotton swabs, or even twigs.

Each stroke used in this traditional art is freehand, created with steady movements and spiritual intent. During Durga Puja, these motifs are drawn at the entrance of homes, around altars, and inside pandals to invite the divine blessings and positive energy.

Alpona In Durga Puja Rituals

During Durga Puja, Alpona designs are especially significant during Sandhi Puja and Kumari Puja. They frame the sacred space where the Goddess is worshipped and symbolise the purity of devotion. Today, while modern stencils and paints are sometimes used, traditional rice-paste Alpona remains the most revered form.

Every Alpona carries layers of meaning, circles represent eternity, lotuses symbolise divine purity, and fish stand for abundance. Even despite the evolving styles, the essence of Alpona remains deeply spiritual. It is an offering of devotion to Goddess Durga and a reminder of cultural identity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Durga Puja Rituals Alpona Art Traditional Alpona Designs
