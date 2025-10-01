In Kolkata, Durga Puja transcends mere religious observance. The city comes alive with vibrant festivities, cultural programs, and artistic exhibitions. Devotees and tourists alike throng the streets to witness the grandeur of elaborately decorated pandals. Each pandal is a testament to the creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural narrative of its creators, making the festival as much an artistic spectacle as a spiritual celebration.

Kolkata’s well-known Suruchi Sangha, celebrating its 72nd year, has dedicated its pandal to a poignant theme 'Ahuti'.

HAVE A LOOK AT THE PANDAL HERE:

Suruchi Sangha’s 'Ahuti' Pandal

One of the most talked-about pandals this year is the Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore, celebrating its 72nd Durga Puja. The theme, ‘Ahuti’, meaning sacrifice, is a poignant tribute to the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. From the very entrance, visitors are drawn into a journey through history, with the pandal walls adorned with meticulously crafted plaster-of-Paris faces of Bengal’s freedom fighters.

Design, Art, And Artists Behind The Pandal

The ‘Ahuti’ pandal particularly honours revolutionaries associated with the Anusilan Samity, founded in 1902 as a disguised fitness center for training in warfare against British rule. The design reflects the valor, determination, and sacrifices of these brave individuals. Every corner of the pandal tells a story, from sculpted portraits of revolutionaries to artistic motifs representing struggle and freedom.

The artists have employed a combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern design techniques to bring history alive for visitors of all ages. The construction and detailing are such that devotees can walk through the pandal and experience the sacrifices made for India’s independence.

Location And Visitor Experience

Located in New Alipore, Kolkata, Suruchi Sangha’s ‘Ahuti’ is attracting devotees, art enthusiasts, and history lovers alike. The pandal encourages visitors to pause, reflect, and remember the bravery of Bengal’s freedom fighters, making it a culturally and historically immersive experience.