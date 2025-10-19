Diwali 2025 Puja Muhurat: Know Auspicious Timings, Vidhi, Samagri, And Bhog

Diwali 2025: Diwali 2025 promises a rare and highly auspicious alignment for devotees as the festival falls under the confluence of Hasta and Chitra Nakshatra. Celebrated with fervour across India, this festival of lights is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This year, the timing and Nakshatra combination elevate the spiritual significance of Lakshmi Puja, ensuring blessings for wealth, happiness, and harmony in the household.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Muhurat

This year, Diwali begins on 20 October 2025 at 2:32 PM and concludes on 21 October 2025 at 4:26 PM, coinciding with Amavasya Tithi. According to scriptures, performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal and Nishith Kaal ensures the goddess’s blessings. Worshipping during the fixed timings brings prosperity, wealth, and spiritual well-being to the family.

Kumbh Lagna: 2:36 PM – 4:07 PM

2:36 PM – 4:07 PM Vrishabh Lagna: 7:12 PM – 9:08 PM

7:12 PM – 9:08 PM Simha Lagna: 1:40 AM – 3:54 AM

Following these timings while performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal enhances positive energy and ensures household abundance.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

Cleanse The Puja Area: Begin by thoroughly cleaning the puja space, preferably in the Ishaan (northeast) direction. Sweep and dust the area to make it pristine.

Begin by thoroughly cleaning the puja space, preferably in the Ishaan (northeast) direction. Sweep and dust the area to make it pristine. Draw Swastik And Place Rice: Create a Swastik on the floor and place a small mound of rice at its centre as a sacred base for the rituals.

Create a Swastik on the floor and place a small mound of rice at its centre as a sacred base for the rituals. Purify With Ganga Water: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) on the puja space to purify it before setting up the altar.

Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) on the puja space to purify it before setting up the altar. Set Up The Puja Chowki: Place a clean red cloth on a small platform (Chowki) and set the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it.

Place a clean red cloth on a small platform (Chowki) and set the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it. Install Kalash: Place a Kalash (sacred pot) near the idols, symbolising abundance and prosperity.

Place a Kalash (sacred pot) near the idols, symbolising abundance and prosperity. Include Kuber And Saraswati Idols: Arrange small idols or pictures of Lord Kuber and Goddess Saraswati alongside Lakshmi and Ganesha.

Arrange small idols or pictures of Lord Kuber and Goddess Saraswati alongside Lakshmi and Ganesha. Light Incense, Diyas, And Lamps: Ignite incense sticks, diyas, and lamps to create a divine and auspicious atmosphere. Sprinkle Gangajal over all deity pictures to sanctify them.

Ignite incense sticks, diyas, and lamps to create a divine and auspicious atmosphere. Sprinkle Gangajal over all deity pictures to sanctify them. Begin With Lord Ganesh Puja: Offer tilak, Durva grass, and Modak to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and invite blessings.

Offer tilak, Durva grass, and Modak to Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and invite blessings. Worship Goddess Lakshmi: Perform Lakshmi Puja following traditional rituals, chanting mantras and offering flowers and sweets.

Perform Lakshmi Puja following traditional rituals, chanting mantras and offering flowers and sweets. Pray To Lord Kuber And Goddess Saraswati: Offer prayers to the gods of wealth and wisdom for prosperity and knowledge.

Offer prayers to the gods of wealth and wisdom for prosperity and knowledge. Family Participation: All family members perform aarti, chant mantras, and read stuti to invoke Mahalakshmi’s blessings.

All family members perform aarti, chant mantras, and read stuti to invoke Mahalakshmi’s blessings. Blessings For Wealth Accounts: After the puja, worship safes, cash boxes, and financial records to ensure a prosperous year.

After the puja, worship safes, cash boxes, and financial records to ensure a prosperous year. Remember Ancestors: Conclude by honouring ancestors with offerings, incense, and bhog, expressing gratitude and seeking their blessings.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Samagri

Dakshinavarti Shankh: Essential for Lakshmi Puja, symbolising her brother. Place it with the tip facing northeast for maximum blessings.

Essential for Lakshmi Puja, symbolising her brother. Place it with the tip facing northeast for maximum blessings. Shri Yantra: Favoured by Goddess Lakshmi, the Shri Yantra in crystal, gold, or silver is highly auspicious. Position it in the northeast corner during the puja.

Favoured by Goddess Lakshmi, the Shri Yantra in crystal, gold, or silver is highly auspicious. Position it in the northeast corner during the puja. Sea Water: Incorporate water from the sea as it pleases Goddess Lakshmi, who originated from the ocean. It symbolises prosperity and divine blessings.

Incorporate water from the sea as it pleases Goddess Lakshmi, who originated from the ocean. It symbolises prosperity and divine blessings. Yellow Cowries: Traditionally considered a symbol of wealth and fortune. Keep them in the safe after the puja to invite abundance.

Traditionally considered a symbol of wealth and fortune. Keep them in the safe after the puja to invite abundance. Sugarcane: Associated with Gajalakshmi, who rides the elephant Airavat. Offering sugarcane pleases the goddess and can be fed to elephants after the rituals.

Associated with Gajalakshmi, who rides the elephant Airavat. Offering sugarcane pleases the goddess and can be fed to elephants after the rituals. Lakshmi Footprints: Include footprints of the goddess in gold, silver, or paper along with coins and the idol for an auspicious puja setup.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Bhog

Rice Kheer: Considered extremely dear to Goddess Lakshmi, offering rice kheer during Diwali pleases the goddess and brings prosperity, happiness, and abundance into the household.

Considered extremely dear to Goddess Lakshmi, offering rice kheer during Diwali pleases the goddess and brings prosperity, happiness, and abundance into the household. Laddoo: Laddoos are especially auspicious as they are beloved by Lord Ganesha. Offering laddoos invokes his blessings and helps remove obstacles in life and work.

Laddoos are especially auspicious as they are beloved by Lord Ganesha. Offering laddoos invokes his blessings and helps remove obstacles in life and work. Dhan Ka Lava: In states like West Bengal and Bihar, offering dhan ka lava is a traditional Diwali practice. It symbolises the abundance of grains, ensuring food security and continuous prosperity.

In states like West Bengal and Bihar, offering dhan ka lava is a traditional Diwali practice. It symbolises the abundance of grains, ensuring food security and continuous prosperity. Sugarcane: Offering sugarcane during Diwali represents sweetness and prosperity. It is considered highly auspicious and adds symbolic richness to the puja.

Offering sugarcane during Diwali represents sweetness and prosperity. It is considered highly auspicious and adds symbolic richness to the puja. Jaggery Lapsi: Known to be dear to Lord Kuber, jaggery lapsi is an important Diwali bhog. Offering it is believed to enhance wealth, abundance, and household well-being.

Known to be dear to Lord Kuber, jaggery lapsi is an important Diwali bhog. Offering it is believed to enhance wealth, abundance, and household well-being. Panchamrit: Panchamrit, a mixture of milk, honey, curd, sugar, and ghee, is regarded as one of the most sacred offerings. It is a staple in Hindu rituals and should always be included in Diwali puja.

Panchamrit, a mixture of milk, honey, curd, sugar, and ghee, is regarded as one of the most sacred offerings. It is a staple in Hindu rituals and should always be included in Diwali puja. Khichdi: Considered a sattvic and auspicious bhog, khichdi is offered in many regions, including West Bengal and Odisha. It represents simplicity, purity, and a wholesome blessing for the family.