Diwali 2025: Know The Significance Of Jimikand And Its Auspicious Role In Festive Celebrations

HomeReligionDiwali 2025: Know The Significance Of Jimikand And Its Auspicious Role In Festive Celebrations

Jimikand plays a special role in Diwali celebrations. Understand its auspicious significance, traditional rituals, and health benefits that bring prosperity and abundance to the festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with grandeur across India. Among the many colourful rituals, food plays a pivotal role in the festivities. From preparing sweets and traditional bhogs to offering items to Goddess Lakshmi, each culinary custom carries spiritual and cultural significance. One such unique tradition observed mainly in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is the preparation of Jimikand, also known as Elephant Foot Yam, suran, or oal. This root vegetable is an essential part of Diwali meals, especially in Kayasth and Brahmin households, and is considered highly auspicious. Beyond its ritual importance, Jimikand also offers numerous health benefits, making it a valuable addition to the festive menu.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Chaturdashi 2025: Know Significance, Rituals, And How Bengal Celebrates Kali Chaudas

Tradition Of Cooking Jimikand

During Diwali, preparing Jimikand is believed to be a symbolic practice that's rooted in ancient beliefs. Traditionally, the vegetable is harvested, cleaned, and cooked as a curry or bharta. The act of cooking Jimikand is thought to attract wealth, prosperity, and happiness into the household. In Varanasi and neighbouring regions, families follow this ritual diligently, offering the prepared dish to Goddess Lakshmi before enjoying it themselves. Some households even prepare a spiced chokha or mashed version of the vegetable. The continuous growth of Jimikand from the soil, even after harvesting, represents abundance and regeneration, reinforcing the theme of Diwali as a celebration of growth and prosperity.

Significance Of Jimikand On Diwali

The spiritual and cultural significance of Jimikand lies in its symbolic properties. Being a root vegetable, it continues to grow when a portion is left in the soil, representing uninterrupted growth and enduring prosperity. Diwali devotees believe that just as Jimikand never spoils and multiplies, the household should witness wealth and stability throughout the year. By offering it as bhog to Goddess Lakshmi, families pray for the increase of resources, harmony, and well-being. This practice has been preserved over generations, linking nature’s cycles with human aspirations and reinforcing Diwali’s deeper spiritual meaning.

Health Benefits Of Jimikand

Jimikand is not only auspicious but also highly nutritious. Packed with antioxidants, it supports immunity and protects against cellular damage. Rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, potassium, and soluble fibre, it aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and helps control blood pressure. Known as the ‘King of Tuber Crops’, it also offers hepatoprotective benefits and is used in traditional medicine for various ailments. The presence of phytochemicals such as flavonoids, alkaloids, and glycosides enhances its therapeutic value. Incorporating Jimikand into Diwali meals ensures devotees enjoy both spiritual fulfilment and physical well-being, making it a holistic addition to the festival of lights.

Why Jimikand Is Auspicious For Diwali

Cooking and consuming Jimikand during Diwali is deeply intertwined with the festival’s themes of prosperity, growth, and abundance. It symbolises enduring wealth and uninterrupted blessings. Its long-lasting nature, ability to regrow from remnants, and inclusion in traditional puja offerings make it a powerful emblem of abundance. The combination of spiritual symbolism and tangible health benefits makes Jimikand a staple in Diwali rituals, particularly in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, preserving age-old customs and adding richness to festive celebrations.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Recipes Diwali 2025 Jimikand Elephant Foot Yam Diwali Food Rituals
